Regulatory

ASIC smooths path for crypto ETFs

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 1 NOV 2021   11:54AM

ASIC has released guidance for product issuers on crypto exchange traded products, with the industry broadly supporting the regulator's stance.

ASIC's good practice guide includes admission and monitoring standards, custody of crypto-assets, pricing methodologies, disclosure and risk management best practice.

The regulator has also introduced a new 'crypto-asset' category in the licensing application for responsible entities.

"Crypto-assets have unique characteristics and risks that must be considered by product issuers and market operators in meeting their existing regulatory obligations," ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said.

"The good practices we published provide practical examples of how these obligations may be met, in a way that maintains investor protections and Australia's fair, orderly and transparent markets."

State Street Digital APAC product lead Irfan Ahmad said that the new guidance from ASIC is progressive and a significant step towards making crypto-assets mainstream in the Australian financial ecosystem.

"It provides clarity for issuers and market operators on how to bring crypto-asset ETPs to Australian investors," he said.

"Client demand for investment in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, is on the rise globally, and Asia Pacific is no exception to that trend. We are seeing higher demand to service those crypto-assets."

Ahmad added State Street Digital will support ASIC's innovation in the space.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur also supported the news from ASIC as progress in the right direction.

"ASIC has taken a significant step in providing a clear path for established cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether to be made available to Australian investors via a familiar ETF structure," he said.

"This is a welcome development for those investors and financial advisors who are seeking crypto exposure but are uncomfortable with buying and selling cryptocurrencies on unregulated exchanges.

"In many ways, the inherent benefits of a regulated ETF - convenience, transparency and cost effectiveness - are additive for many investors seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies. We look forward to working with all relevant parties to bring a cryptocurrency ETF to Australian investors in the near future."

