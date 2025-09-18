Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC sets sights on 140 advisers

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 18 SEP 2025   12:24PM

ASIC deputy commissioner Sarah Court told a parliamentary committee this morning that the regulator has identified around 140 financial advisers who were involved in super switching misconduct relating or similar to Shield and First Guardian.

"We had a paper at the one of our commission meetings yesterday where there are 140 individuals that we are in the process of looking at," Court said.

"Twenty of those have already had court action, 50 of them are current investigations, and 70 more we have got on the list."

Court said the decision to ban advisers and remove their AFSL is not something the regulator does lightly, and all the advisers it is investigating will go through a full investigation.

"It's important to make the point that every single one of those investigations is a resource intensive, full investigation, where we are having to examine the nature of the advice given on an individual basis. These are not things that ASIC can go, 'We think you're a bad adviser, so we're taking your licence away'. We have to do a full investigation," Court said.

"We have to get investor evidence as to what they were told. We have to review the Statements of Advice that were given. We then have a delegate within ASIC that makes a decision. It's obviously a very serious decision to take someone's ability to earn their income away. It's not something we can do lightly."

Court said of the advisers it has already acted against, many have lodged an appeal, which she said has added to the regulator's workload.

"Our administrative law team is now having to fight multiple different matters in the Administrative Review Tribunal as well," she said.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said many of the advisers ASIC has already brought action against are "lawyered up" and have not been cooperating.

"This is a very lucrative business, and so a lot of the individuals and businesses have made a lot of money, so they're well resourced," Longo said.

"They're all lawyered up. They're not cooperating with us."

Editor's Choice

UniSuper appoints chief advice officer

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:07PM
UniSuper has named a chief advice officer, promoting from within the fund.

Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:06PM
Aura Group is assessing a potential listing on the ASX within the next 12-24 months and has appointed Morgans Corporate and E&P Capital to advise on it.

Australia maintains global retirement security ranking: Natixis

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:40PM
Australia has maintained its 7th rank globally for retirement security even as more Australians believe it is increasingly more difficult to retire securely.

FEATURE: Problem detected

MATTHEW WAI  |   10:11AM
Many organisations remain ill-equipped against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals, including the $4 trillion-plus super sector. While improvements are being made, the space's ever-evolving nature is undoubtedly one of the industry's biggest threats. Matthew Wai writes.

