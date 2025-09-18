ASIC sets sights on 140 advisers

ASIC deputy commissioner Sarah Court told a parliamentary committee this morning that the regulator has identified around 140 financial advisers who were involved in super switching misconduct relating or similar to Shield and First Guardian.

"We had a paper at the one of our commission meetings yesterday where there are 140 individuals that we are in the process of looking at," Court said.

"Twenty of those have already had court action, 50 of them are current investigations, and 70 more we have got on the list."

Court said the decision to ban advisers and remove their AFSL is not something the regulator does lightly, and all the advisers it is investigating will go through a full investigation.

"It's important to make the point that every single one of those investigations is a resource intensive, full investigation, where we are having to examine the nature of the advice given on an individual basis. These are not things that ASIC can go, 'We think you're a bad adviser, so we're taking your licence away'. We have to do a full investigation," Court said.

"We have to get investor evidence as to what they were told. We have to review the Statements of Advice that were given. We then have a delegate within ASIC that makes a decision. It's obviously a very serious decision to take someone's ability to earn their income away. It's not something we can do lightly."

Court said of the advisers it has already acted against, many have lodged an appeal, which she said has added to the regulator's workload.

"Our administrative law team is now having to fight multiple different matters in the Administrative Review Tribunal as well," she said.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said many of the advisers ASIC has already brought action against are "lawyered up" and have not been cooperating.

"This is a very lucrative business, and so a lot of the individuals and businesses have made a lot of money, so they're well resourced," Longo said.

"They're all lawyered up. They're not cooperating with us."