Financial Planning

ASIC sets out limited advice expectations

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 2 DEC 2021   12:36PM

ASIC has provided a roadmap for financial advisers to ensure that they do not breach their limited advice obligations.

The corporate regulator has spelled out how not to breach limited advice regulation in the new information sheet INFO 267: Tips for giving limited advice provides tips.

It also released an example limited advice Statement of Advice advisers can use as a template.

ASIC tells advisers to "use your professional judgement when identifying the subject matter and scope of the advice".

When giving limited advice, ASIC said it should be very clear in the SOA what advice is provided and what advice that is not provided, the implications of this, and why such an approach was taken.

Advisers' best interests duty and related obligations apply when giving limited advice.

"The same rules apply to all personal advice, regardless of whether the advice is limited or comprehensive in scope," ASIC said.

INFO 267 and the sample SOA summarises Regulatory Guide 175 Licensing: Financial product advisers-Conduct and disclosure (RG 175) and Regulatory Guide 244: Giving information, general advice and scaled advice (RG 244).

The difference is that INFO 267 sets out more details about complying with the best interests duty and other rules.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "ASIC recognises that many consumers prefer to seek limited and specific advice rather than comprehensive advice. We also understand that industry faces some barriers to providing limited advice, including a lack of clarity about the regulatory requirements."

"We expect this guidance will provide regulatory certainty to industry and help reduce compliance costs. It will assist financial advisers in their efforts to make these forms of advice more available to consumers and assist them in delivering quality advice in a timely, affordable, and compliant manner."

