NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

ASIC sets adviser exam dates

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 MAR 2022   12:29PM

ASIC has set the final three sitting dates for the financial adviser exam in 2022.

Following the first round of exams that took place in February, ASIC announced new sitting dates yesterday.

Enrolments for the May sitting open on April 4 and close on April 26. Financial advisers will have the option to sit the exam on the following dates: May 12, 13, 14, and 16.

The next round of sittings will take place on July 28, 29, and 30; August 1; and November 3.

Only half of the financial advisers who sat the November 2021 exam passed, making this the lowest pass rate on record.

The exam, which were the last to be administered by the now-defunct Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, saw 52% of the 2129 advisers successfully pass. ASIC took over FASEA's remit on January 1.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

The pass rate continues to deteriorate from as high as 88% at one point. This has gradually declined to 69% and 60%.

Advisers pay $973 for every sitting. The exam goes for 3.5 hours, which includes 15 minutes of reading time.

Advisers wishing ACER to re-mark their exams must pay $218.

Read more: ASICACERFASEA
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Funds need retirement income strategy by July
ASIC stands against suspicious SMSF auditing
ASIC consults on FSCP sittings
ASIC consults on refreshing PDSs, FSGs
ATO underestimates SMSF performance: Report
NAB tops bad advice compensation bill
ASIC considering more action on Sterling collapse
ASX chief steps down
Economics Committee to examine rainy day funds
FPA calls for stronger experience pathway

Editor's Choice

80% of Aussies expect ethical investing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:49PM
Four in five Australians expect their money in super, banks and other investments to be invested responsibly, with 17% of Australians already investing in ethical and responsible products, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA).

Schroders launches new fund, wins mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Schroders has launched a new fund managed directly to the Your Future, Your Super alternatives benchmark, responding to demand from a government super fund now invested in the strategy.

Northern Trust creates new APAC quant team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Northern Trust has established a new team of quantitative specialists for Asia Pacific, to be led out of Melbourne.

ASIC sets adviser exam dates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
ASIC has set the final three sitting dates for the financial adviser exam in 2022.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.