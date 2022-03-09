ASIC sets adviser exam dates

ASIC has set the final three sitting dates for the financial adviser exam in 2022.

Following the first round of exams that took place in February, ASIC announced new sitting dates yesterday.

Enrolments for the May sitting open on April 4 and close on April 26. Financial advisers will have the option to sit the exam on the following dates: May 12, 13, 14, and 16.

The next round of sittings will take place on July 28, 29, and 30; August 1; and November 3.

Only half of the financial advisers who sat the November 2021 exam passed, making this the lowest pass rate on record.

The exam, which were the last to be administered by the now-defunct Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, saw 52% of the 2129 advisers successfully pass. ASIC took over FASEA's remit on January 1.

The pass rate continues to deteriorate from as high as 88% at one point. This has gradually declined to 69% and 60%.

Advisers pay $973 for every sitting. The exam goes for 3.5 hours, which includes 15 minutes of reading time.

Advisers wishing ACER to re-mark their exams must pay $218.