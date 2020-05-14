NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC secures $160m in remediation over junk credit insurance
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   12:23PM

ASIC has announced it has secured $160 million in remediation for consumers sold junk credit insurance from 11 major banks and lenders between 2011 and 2018.

These include offerings from ANZ, Australian Central Credit Union, Bank of Queensland, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Citigroup, Commonwealth Bank, Credit Union Australia, Latitude Finance Australia, NAB, Suncorp-Metway and Westpac.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said the investigation of major banks and lenders uncovered the design and sale of consumer credit insurance consistently failed customers.

"As a result of the widespread failings in CCI we identified last year, ASIC has investigations underway and has secured a significant program of remediation for consumers," she said.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"Over $160 million will be back in the pockets of close to half a million consumers sold this junk insurance.

"Our trifecta of regulatory action - the 2019 report, enforcement investigations and now remediation outcomes - shows how we can and will comprehensively intervene when we find systemic failings and misconduct."

To date, lenders and insurers have already paid over $128 million to over 312,000 consumers, ASIC said. A further $32 million will be paid to more than 122,000 consumers, taking the total consumer credit insurance remediation to over $160 million for 434,000 consumers.

"ASIC's work has ensured these remediation programs are not only consumer-focused but also robust," Chester said.

"It's both unfair to consumers and ultimately costly to business to sell junk insurance."

The sales practices of this product were systematic and unjust, she said.

"There is nothing fair about selling on-going consumer credit insurance to a 65-year-old when eligibility falls away at 66," Chester said.

"There is nothing fair about selling insurance with involuntary unemployment cover to an unemployed worker.

"These sales practices were systemic and through ASIC's work, hundreds of thousands of consumers like these ones, have been compensated."

Since the release of ASIC's initial report in July 2019, all lenders were no longer selling consumer credit insurance with credit cards, personal loans or home loans, ASIC said.

However, it found that thousands of existing customers continue to hold and pay premiums for consumer credit insurance policies.

"ASIC will continue to collect and publish claims ratios to check how CCI products provide value to consumers and ensure ongoing public transparency," the watchdog said.

To safeguard consumers, ASIC has banned "cold-call" telephone sales of consumer credit insurance, worked with industry to incorporate a four-day deferred sales period into the Banking Code of Practice and the General Insurance Code of Practice, and set out guidance for all lenders who sell consumer credit insurance.

Read more: ASICKaren ChesterANZAustralian Central Credit UnionBank of QueenslandBendigo and Adelaide BankCitigroupCommonwealth BankCredit Union AustraliaLatitude Finance AustraliaNABSuncorp-MetwayWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC provides relief around early super access advice
ASIC issues stark warning to retail investors
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
Pay cuts, dividend slashed as NAB raises capital
Westpac to review business units
ANZ accused of exploiting staff
Major regulatory efforts delayed
ASIC releases weekly regulatory tracker
Adviser bans fall
Trust in big four improves
Editor's Choice
ME Bank pays industry funds no dividends
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
Senator Tim Wilson has argued industry super funds' ownership of ME Bank is at odds with the sole purpose test as the bank has yet to pay dividends.
HESTA awards investment data mandate
ALLY SELBY  |   12:21PM
The $56 billion super fund has partnered with a New York-based software company to support its strategic investment decisions and funds management.
Mudslinging over FASEA extension continues
HARRISON WORLEY
Labor has slammed the Association of Financial Advisers for spouting untruths over the path of the FASEA extension bill through the Senate.
Challenger hires retail distribution lead
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Challenger has appointed a general manager of retail distribution, hiring from AMP's wealth management leadership ranks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CTME2Axq