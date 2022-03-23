ASIC scrutinises managed fund marketing

ASIC is investigating the marketing of managed funds, to identify the use of misleading performance and risk representations in promotional material.

The move from the regulator comes after action on several managed fund schemes, based around alleged mis-marketing.

ASIC took enforcement action against Mayfair 101 Group, La Trobe Financial Asset Management and the Skyring Fixed Income Fund alleging misleading or incorrect promotional and marketing material.

The regulator said it is now scrutinising traditional and digital media marketing of funds, including search engine advertising, targeting retail investors and potentially unsophisticated wholesale investors, such as some retirees.

Search engine advertising was part of ASIC's case against Mayfair, with the regulator accusing it of buying Google Adwords for terms such as "term deposit" in marketing its debenture products - which could give consumers a false impression that the debenture products carried as little risk as a mainstream bank term deposit.

"ASIC has broadened our managed fund surveillance, as retail and unsophisticated investors continue to grapple with historically low yields alongside the outlook of even greater global risks and uncertainties," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"ASIC remains concerned that managed fund promoters continue to target consumers, particularly retirees or those planning for retirement, with ambiguous or misleading performance and risk representations. Where we identify fund marketing of concern, we will also review the corresponding product disclosure statements, websites, and target market determinations to assess if the marketing claims are misleading.

"ASIC is committed to protecting consumers where misleading marketing practices run counter to their interests. If we identify misleading conduct, we will take prompt action to disrupt behaviours by deploying across our regulatory tools - from administrative intervention through to enforcement action if warranted."

The regulator also reminded financial product providers that the physical limitations of a medium - for example, character limits on social media sites - are not an excuse for mis-marketing.