ASIC's Chester spills Crennan truth

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester brought to light discrepancies in Daniel Crennan's resignation statement in front of a senate hearing, clarifying the dates that he found out about the issues that led to his resignation.

Former deputy chair Crennan said in his statement that in September 2020 he was first told of external advice about the Australian National Audit Office's (ANAO) position concerning the rental allowance being paid to him, despite it being flagged last year.

While being questioned at the Senate Estimates, Chester said the wording in Crennan's statement was "very carefully drafted".

"It says that is when he was told of external advice about ANAO's present position. It's not relating to the prior year's concerns related to the rental payment," she said.

Labor Senator Jenny McAllister asked Chester if Crennan understood the concerns about the rental payments from significantly earlier.

Chester confirmed Crennan received an email on 5 February 2020 with an update on the progress that ASIC staff had made in reporting to the Accountable Authority.

Further to this, Chester confirmed Crennan was made aware of the issues with the payments at the time ANAO raised concerns in August 2020.

But Liberal Senator James Peterson said it struck him as a very unusual thing that the ANAO needed to write to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg for the issue to be dealt with.

"So it appears that ANAO in fact had identified this issue of Mr Crennan's travel allowance payments in a previous financial year had brought it to the attention of ASIC and nothing was done about it," he said.

"It is not normal for the auditor-general to write to a minister and say that in order to gain greater confidence that appropriate action was taken."

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said the regulator accepts the failings while Peterson went on to say ASIC's leadership structure is a "total mess".

However, Chester and the three ASIC commissioners were not made aware of the relocation expenses incurred by the chair and deputy chair until just a month ago.

"Speaking for myself and for two other commissioners I became aware on the 23rd or 24th of September," Chester said.

"I can see that it is incredibly glacial in pace in terms of how it's been dealt with."

Chester explained it took a long time as it was referred to the remuneration tribunal who said because the payments had been made; the ANAO was not in a position to make a retrospective determination and needed involvement from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

"We accept and acknowledge what has happened here impacts our reputation and our standing with the business community that we regulate and that is why we think an objective and independent review find out what were the two drivers of these failings," she said.