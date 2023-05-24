ASIC revokes Centurion subsidiary licence, suspends fund manager

ASIC revokes Centurion subsidiary licence, suspends fund managerBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 24 MAY 2023 12:14PM
ASIC has cancelled the AFSL of Centurion Custodian Funds Management and suspended Huntley Management for non-compliance.
The AFS licence of Centurion Custodian Funds Management, a subsidiary of Centurion, has been cancelled effective from January 18.
ASIC took this action because Centurion failed to provide any financial services under the licence since its issuance.
Following the cancellation, Centurion applied to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) on January 20, seeking a stay and review of ASIC's decision. However, the AAT denied the stay application on May 4.
Now a hearing for a "substantial review" of ASIC's decision is scheduled for July 10.
Meanwhile, in a separate action, ASIC suspended the AFSL of Huntley Management for 12 months, effective from March 21.
Huntley Management was authorised to deal in the interests in managed investment schemes to retail and wholesale clients, and to provide general financial product advice to wholesale client.
The licence was suspended after Huntley Management failed to lodge financial statements and compliance plan audit reports for the 2021 and 2022 financial years for one of its managed schemes, RNY Property Trust.
ASIC also found that Huntley Management failed to comply with the financial services laws and is likely to contravene its obligations again in the future.
The boutique firm sought to contest ASIC's decision, applying to the AAT on March 23 for a stay and review. The AAT, with ASIC's agreement, granted a stay of the suspension allowing Huntley Management to continue issuing interests in the Link Mortgage Fund, thereby ensuring existing investors aren't adversely impacted by the suspension.
Though, the stay doesn't apply to Huntley Management's other schemes, and a review hearing is set for June 2.
While suspended, Huntley Management is permitted to provide financial services necessary for daily operations of its registered schemes but is barred from issuing new interests, except in the case of Link.
The suspension order also allows Huntley Management to transfer or wind up any of its schemes.
