ASIC revisits IDPS sunsetting orders

ASIC revisits IDPS sunsetting ordersBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 28 MAR 2023 12:40PM
Read more: ASIC, Investment management, Corporations Act
ASIC is seeking feedback from the investment management sector as it reviews investor directed portfolio services (IDPS) and IDPS-like schemes, with a focus on remaking sunsetting class orders.
ASIC has released Consultation Paper 369 (CP369) Remaking ASIC class orders on platforms: [CO 13/762] and [CO 13/763], which pertain to IDPS and IDPS-like schemes. These class orders provide relief for IDPS' and IDPS-like schemes, enabling them to adapt the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 to suit their specific structures.
The class orders address investor-driven investment and ensure a segregated portfolio is maintained for each client's assets. These orders are set to expire ('sunset') on October 1, unless they are remade.
ASIC believes these class orders are operating effectively and efficiently and remain a vital part of the legislative framework.
Also, the policy principles underpinning the class orders have remained unchanged.
ASIC has encouraged stakeholders to submit their views on the proposals to remake the class orders in a similar form for an additional five years.
Submissions for CP369 are due by April 28.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Kapstream wins new mandate|
Saxo launches managed portfolios|
Risk clients, practices worth more: Radar Results|
Super funds back new renewables platform|
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Five key themes among advised female clients
QAR recommendations not inconsistent with FoFA reforms
Gender equity in family wealth
Let's chat ChatGPT
Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?
Kate Galvin
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION