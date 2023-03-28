Newspaper icon
ASIC revisits IDPS sunsetting orders

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAR 2023   12:40PM

ASIC is seeking feedback from the investment management sector as it reviews investor directed portfolio services (IDPS) and IDPS-like schemes, with a focus on remaking sunsetting class orders.

ASIC has released Consultation Paper 369 (CP369) Remaking ASIC class orders on platforms: [CO 13/762] and [CO 13/763], which pertain to IDPS and IDPS-like schemes. These class orders provide relief for IDPS' and IDPS-like schemes, enabling them to adapt the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 to suit their specific structures.

The class orders address investor-driven investment and ensure a segregated portfolio is maintained for each client's assets. These orders are set to expire ('sunset') on October 1, unless they are remade.

ASIC believes these class orders are operating effectively and efficiently and remain a vital part of the legislative framework.

Also, the policy principles underpinning the class orders have remained unchanged.

ASIC has encouraged stakeholders to submit their views on the proposals to remake the class orders in a similar form for an additional five years.

Submissions for CP369 are due by April 28.

Read more: ASICInvestment managementCorporations Act
