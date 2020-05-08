NEWS
Coronavirus News
ASIC releases weekly regulatory tracker
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAY 2020   12:00PM

ASIC has launched a new weekly regulatory tracker to assist users during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tracker lists and includes links to all new and updated regulatory guides, information sheets, reports and consultation papers issued by ASIC and published on its website.

"It also includes links to legislative instruments (including rules, determinations and waivers) made by ASIC which are published on the Federal Register of Legislation, and information about instruments which provide relief to individual entities where this is related to COVID-19," the regulator said.

The new tracker has been introduced to supplement ASICs existing consolidated regulatory document update tables, which were published monthly.

Since the beginning of March there has been 25 regulatory changes, including to market integrity rules, implementing recommendations from the Royal Commission and guidance on AFSL requirements.

ASIC said it remains committed to focusing its efforts on COVID-19 related regulatory issues until at least September this year.

"Until at least 30 September 2020, the other matters that ASIC will afford priority are where there is the risk of significant consumer harm, serious breaches of the law, risks to market integrity and time-critical matters," the regulator said.

"ASIC will maintain its enforcement activities and continue to investigate and take action where the public interest warrants us to do so against any person or entity that breaks the law."

ASIC said key business as usual functions will be maintained including registry operations and services, receipt of whistleblower, breach and misconduct reports and general contact points for industry.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

