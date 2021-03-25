ASIC releases fee consent instrument

ASIC has released three legislative instruments to regulate advice fee consents and lack of independence disclosures, as part of the government's response to the Royal Commission.

The first of the three sets the requirements that written consent from a fee recipient must be obtained by financial advisers before they can charge any advice fees as part of an ongoing fee arrangement.

The second means ASIC will require Australian financial services licensees or authorised representatives to provide clients with disclosures on lack of independence where they would breach section 923A of the Corporations Act or if they have used words such as "independence", "impartial" or "unbiased in marketing material.

And finally, written consent will also be required for super trustees to obtain from a member of a super fund before deducting any financial advice fees from a member's account under a non-ongoing fee arrangement.

To assist licensees, ASIC has provided example written consent forms for both ongoing and non-ongoing arrangements. Additional information for super trustees is to be provided in the coming months, ASIC said.

All three new instruments are directly in response to Commissioner Kenneth Hayne's recommendations from the Royal Commission.

"ASIC said that the instruments were designed to strike a balance between minimizing regulatory burden for the advice and superannuation industries and ensuring customers receive the information that is relevant to them," the regulator said.

"ASIC does not have powers to provide exemptions from the new advice fee consents and independence disclosure requirements or to modify how the requirements apply. ASIC can only specify requirements for the advice fee consents and the form of the disclosure of lack of independence."

The industry had been able to participate in consultation with ASIC on advice fee consents and lack of independence disclosures since March 2020.

ASIC also released a response to submissions on advice fee consents and independence disclosures, highlighting feedback from the industry.

It acknowledged that the main issues raised by respondents in relation to fee consents were the duplication of information, complexity of information requirements, privacy concerns when passing on consent and the level of prescription in the written consent.

Stakeholders also expressed concerns about how client privacy could be managed when written consent may have to be passed on to multiple account providers and queried how written consent would apply when a member has fees deducted from multiple accounts.

When it came to lack of independence disclosures, those responding to ASIC's consultation raised concerns about the heading on the disclosure being "Not Independent", fearing that the heading may distort a consumer's understanding of what is being disclosed.