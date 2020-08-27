ASIC relaxes IPO red tape

ASIC has loosened the red tape for companies undertaking an initial public offering with the issuance of regulatory relief.

Following a public consultation in February 2020, the corporate regulator has amended the legislation to grant relief for voluntary escrow arrangements requested by public companies and pre-prospectus communications to stakeholders.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said: "Given the significant costs involved in undertaking an IPO, our new legislative relief will help reduce the regulatory costs for companies considering going public, while upholding an orderly and transparent market."

The first amendment facilitates voluntary escrow arrangements under an IPO so the interests of an issuer, professional underwriters or lead manager arising from the escrow agreement is disregarded for the purposes of the takeover provisions but not the substantial holding provisions.

ASIC noted the rationale for this is that it provides relief for professional underwriters which leads to capital raising and reorganisation while protecting the underwriters from an early sell-down.

In addition, the second amendment allows companies to communicate factual information to employees and security holders about an IPO before lodging a disclosure document.

While advertising offers of securities that require a disclosure is prohibited, ASIC said its view of the change is that this kind of communication does not offend this policy.

"These communications may form part of the ordinary and necessary preparatory work of a company before an IPO," it said.

The relief is provided subject to the issuers meeting certain requirements and conditions of the relief and ASIC will continue to consider individual relief applications in relation to voluntary escrow arrangements and pre-prospectus communications for those situations outside of the legislative relief.

As a part of its public consultation, ASIC received four non-confidential submissions from the Australian Investment Council, Australian Financial Markets Association, Law Council of Australia and On-Market BookBuilds.