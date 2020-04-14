ASIC provides relief around early super access advice

ASIC has announced three temporary measures to assist the industry with providing affordable and timely advice during the COVID-19 crisis. It has also confirmed it is delaying its work on grandfathered conflicted remuneration and life insurance advice.

To assist the provision of advice around the government's early access to super scheme, ASIC has allowed advice providers to not give a Statement of Advice (SOA) when doing so; permitted registered tax agents to give advice to existing clients about the scheme without an AFSL; and issued a temporary no-action position for super trustees to expand the scope of personal advice that can be provided under intra-fund advice.

The relief is temporary and comes on the back of stakeholder consultation, including with industry associations, consumer groups and related regulators. It is also subject to strict conditions.

Conditions include providing clients with a Record of Advice and capping the advice fee at $300. The adviser must also establish that the client is entitled to access their super early and the client must have approached the advice provider for advice, not vice versa.

The timeframe for providing time-critical SOAs has also been extended on the back of increased demand for urgent advice.

Advisers will have up to 30 business days (instead of five) to provide an SOA where the advice is time-critical.

ROAs will also be allowed to be provided to existing clients where their personal circumstances have changed due to COVID-19 and the client sees an advisers from the same licensee or practice, not their usual adviser.

ASIC will conduct surveillance on the advice provided under the new measures to ensure consumer best interests are being met.

ASIC will monitor the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and provide 30 days' notice to the industry before revoking the relief measures.

The no-action for super trustees will expire when applications for early release can no longer be made, but ASIC noted that super trustees can provide considerable assistance to members without needing to rely on the no-action position.

The regulator confirmed that it will reduce the regulatory burden on advisers by delaying its work on life insurance advice and grandfathered conflicted remuneration until further notice.

ASIC will not request client information or client files from advisers, and will not ask product issuers for data.

That said, ASIC said it still expects product issuers to turn off their arrangements as soon as possible and by no later than 1 January 2021.

In regards to life insurance advice, ASIC said advisers should be cautious about recommending replacement cover to clients as most consumers that currently hold retail policies would be covered for pandemics. The warning came on the back of work ASIC is conducting around the possible introduction of exclusions for pandemic cover in new policies.

ASIC is also allowing additional time to respond to ASIC notices. Those that receive a notice must contact the regulator to request an extension.

The regulator sought to remind advisers of the importance of keeping records of the services they provide during this period, not just a fact find and SOA.

In relation to ongoing consultation around advice fee consents and disclosure of independence, ASIC has said it will accept informal feedback and grant extensions to those still wishing to make a submission. Submissions were originally due on April 7.

CPA Australia, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, the SMSF Association, Financial Planning Association of Australia and the Institute of Public Accountants were all involved in the consultation process.

"We have come together and collectively worked with ASIC to help the Australian community and to ensure there are more skilled advisers in the marketplace to meet this demand," the groups said in a joint statement.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said "Australians sleep better at night knowing they have a professional financial planner assisting them in managing their financial position, which is second only to their health in personal importance."

"This is welcome and timely relief from ASIC to assist our members in supporting as many Australians as possible through the financial crisis caused by this pandemic, and demonstrates ASIC acting on sensible calls from professional associations."

Assistant Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and Financial Technology Jane Hume welcomed the measures, saying: "It is more important than ever for Australian consumers to get sound advice on how to manage their financial affairs."

"These measures will help ensure all Australians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can quickly access the financial advice they need."

This relief package, coupled with the extensions provided to the FASEA exam deadline and qualifications requirement for financial advisers, will provide advisers with assurance to continue providing quality advice, she added.

Also commenting, Industry Super Australia head of research and campaigns Nick Coates: "This is a sensible and measured expansion of restrictions on intra-fund advice about the early release of super scheme, which will allow fund advisers' to take into account members' personal circumstances and their households."

"Accessing super early is a significant step, as it could cost members six figures from their retirement, and it is vital they are well informed on the full long-term impact of cracking open their retirement nest egg now may have."

