ASIC proposes 'kill switches' for unusual trading

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 28 AUG 2025   12:37PM

ASIC is consulting on proposed changes to modernise market integrity rules (MIRs) governing participants' trading systems and automated trading.

ASIC said the proposed changes aim to keep pace with continued developments in technology, including artificial intelligence (AI).

ASIC's proposed rule changes would extend the principles-based rules for trading systems to participants' development, testing, use and monitoring of their trading algorithms and require 'kill switches' to enable immediate suspension of unusual trading algorithm activity.

ASIC also proposes to repeal some obsolete rules and reduce complexity as part of its focus on streamlining the MIRs.

These include repealing the automated order processing annual notification to ASIC requirement.

ASIC said its proposals aim to streamline and reduce complexity by applying consistent rules to any trading systems used by participants; and harmonise trading system rules and safeguards across the securities and futures markets and align ASIC's rules framework with the International Organisation of Securities Commission principles and international best practice on algorithmic trading.

ASIC said that as trading systems are largely automated the guardrails in its market integrity rules also need to adapt.

"ASIC estimates that algorithmic trading in Australian listed equities markets comprises approximately 85% of all trading, while in the futures markets about 94% in SPI 200 futures trading and 46% in three-year Treasury bond futures trading," the financial regulator said.

"During periods of heightened volatility, financial markets may be especially vulnerable to risks from unexpected activity by trading algorithms or AI."

ASIC said these risks may be increased where AI is deployed with algorithmic trading, such as potential exacerbation of market volatility or 'flash crashes'.

"Also, the complexity and opacity of AI models can make it difficult to understand decision-making processes, increasing the potential for unintended consequences," it said.

The consultation closes October 22.

Shield-linked advice firm director, compliance manager banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The AFSL of MWL Financial Services has been cancelled, while both its director and its compliance manager have copped bans after they allegedly helped funnel more than $150 million in investments into the Shield Master Fund.

Perennial Partners takes stake in boutique fund manager

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:35PM
Perennial Partners has acquired a 50% stake in boutique fund manager, aiming to further develop its flagship fund.

Platinum banks on merger positives amid dismal FY25 result

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
With assets and profits down 30% in the year, Platinum Asset Management's hopes of recovery are pinned on the L1 Capital deal and subsequent rebranding to L1 Group.

