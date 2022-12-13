ASIC proceedings name Pendal board member

ASIC has started civil penalty proceedings against 11 current and former directors and executives of Star Entertainment Group, including a Pendal Group director.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court argued that the Star's board and executives failed to give sufficient focus to the risk of money laundering and criminal associations.

She said such risks are inherent in the operation of a large casino with an international customer base.

Pendal non-executive director and current Star chair Ben Heap has been named in ASIC's case, which also includes claims against former chair John O'Neill, former managing director and chief executive Matthias Bekier, Kathleen Lahey, Richard Sheppard, Gerard Bradley, Sally Pitkin, and Zlatko Todorcevski.

Yesterday, as reported by Financial Standard, Perpetual named Heap as one of the three Pendal directors invited to join the combined board in 2023.

Though, Heap's appointment hinges on the completion of Perpetual's acquisition of Pendal.

ASIC alleges the board members approved the expansion of Star's relationship with certain individuals with reported criminal links, rather than addressing money laundering risk by inquiring into whether Star should be dealing with them.

Further, ASIC claims board members didn't take steps to make further enquires of management about critical risks despite being provided with information about money laundering risks. The regulator said this was a breach of their director duty obligations.

Commenting on the matter, ASIC chair Joe Longo said the role of directors was critical to a company's general standing and performance, including how a company deals with significant issues.

"Directors and officers are a critical part of the conduct of business in Australia," Longo said.

"Their duty is to understand the operations of the company over which they preside, and the particular risks faced by the business."

"They are required to bring an inquiring mind to business operations. It isn't set and forget."