Regulatory

ASIC permanently bans jailed adviser

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 26 SEP 2025   12:16PM

ASIC has permanently banned a former financial adviser after he was convicted for defrauding family and friends out of $4.5 million.

Anthony Joseph Del Vecchio served as a financial adviser for Freedom Finance Australia from November 2016 to October 2023. He was the authorised representative of Financial Services Partners from 12 December 2018 to 13 November 2020, and Wealth Trail from 13 November 2020 to 18 October 2023.

Between February 2020 and December 2023, Del Vecchio misappropriated a total of $4.48 million from clients, family, and friends, under the impression that those funds would be invested in bonds, shares, and term deposits.

On 16 April 2025, Del Vecchio pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria to 24 charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception. He was sentenced to serve seven and a half years in prison with the possibility of parole after four years.

The ban took effect from 15 September 2025.

Del Vecchio's banning has been recorded on ASIC's banned and disqualified register, and he has the right to appeal to the Administrative Review Tribunal for a review.

Under the Corporations Act, ASIC may permanently ban a person from providing financial services if they are convicted of fraud.

Read more: ASICAnthony Joseph Del VecchioCounty Court of VictoriaFinancial Services PartnersFreedom Finance AustraliaWealth TrailAdministrative Review Tribunal
