Regulatory

ASIC permanently bans David Sutton

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 4 JUL 2023   12:01PM

ASIC has permanently banned David Sutton from providing any financial services and disqualified him from managing corporations for five years.

The regulator also cancelled the Australian financial services licence (AFSL) of McFaddens Securities, now known by its previous name APC Securities.

ASIC's doubts surfaced following Sutton's conduct in making offers of investment in unlisted shares via McFaddens to Australian and overseas investors in companies including Steppes Alternative Asset Management, Trinus Impact Capital, Avalon Pacific Group (APG) and ASAF Critical Metals and its Australian subsidiary, Aus Streaming.

Sutton was deemed not a "fit and proper person" to provide financial services as he induced people to deal in financial products by making a statement that's misleading, false or deceptive. He also made false, misleading or deceptive representations in his capacity as a director of McFaddens and APG to potential investors.

Further, ASIC determined that Sutton engaged in conduct regarding a financial product that was misleading and deceptive or was likely to mislead and didn't take reasonable steps to ensure McFaddens representatives didn't accept conflicted remuneration.

The regulator added Sutton failed to exercise his power and discharge his duty with care and diligence in relation to his directorships of Paltar Petroleum and Aus Streaming.

Sutton was also involved in and facilitated misconduct by Kristofer Ridgway, a former financial adviser that ASIC said was not "adequately trained" or "competent" to provide financial services. He suggested his clients invest in a range of international unlisted shares sourced by McFaddens.

However, Ridgway caused some unlisted shares to be transacted between his clients at a significant price differential and used the price margin for his own benefit, including to pay personal debts. He also disguised that a related party was the true owner and seller of unlisted shares that he arranged his clients to purchase.

While Sutton and McFaddens retain the right to contest the decision by appealing to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, ASIC's current ruling stands firm.

Sutton's ban is recorded on ASIC's banned and disqualified register.

Read more: ASICDavid SuttonAus StreamingMcFaddens SecuritiesKristofer RidgwayAdministrative Appeals TribunalAvalon Pacific GroupPaltar PetroleumSteppes Alternative Asset ManagementTrinus Impact Capital
