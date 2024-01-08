Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC permanently bans adviser who stole client funds

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 8 JAN 2024   12:31PM

A financial adviser based on Queensland's Hope Island was permanently banned by the corporate watchdog after he was found to have misled clients about potential returns and used their funds for his own expenses.

Delan Pagliaccio is banned from providing any financial services, controlling any entities that carry on a financial services business, and performing any function within a financial services business. ASIC said he is not a fit and proper person to provide financial services.

Between May 2017 and June 2022, Pagliaccio was found to have engaged in dishonest and deceptive and misleading conduct related to a financial product or service. At the time, he was the director of Veridian Securities and Veridian Markets, now in administration. He was also found to have continued to provide services through Veridian Markets after its AFSL authorisation was revoked.

Pagliacco was found to have told prospective clients that his business could invest their funds in Macquarie Bank Cash Management accounts and guarantee them annual returns of 8%. He then was found to have used those clients' funds for personal expenses without permission, and failed to return the funds to clients even when redemption requests were made.

Pagliacco was also director of Synergy Asia Pacific Partners, known as SKR Private and Synergy Equities Group. ASIC has now cancelled this company's AFSL as well.

The ban was effective 5 December 2023. According to ASIC's Financial Adviser Register, between September 2010 and January 2015, Pagliaccio jumped between at least six different licensees. His ASIC FAR record has not been updated since June 2016.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

In 2015 he joined Sequoia Financial Group's MDS Financial Services as its head of retail and institutional broking. Before that, he was also a senior executive within ANZ's E*Trade Australia business, later rebranded to ANZ Share Investing.

Pagliaccio has the right to appeal ASIC's decision.

Read more: ASICHope IslandQueenslandVeridian MarketsDelan PagliaccioFinancial Adviser RegisterMacquarie Bank Cash ManagementMDS Financial ServicesSequoia Financial GroupSKR PrivateSynergy Asia Pacific PartnersSynergy Equities GroupVeridian Securities
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Court fines Linchpin, Endeavour directors
Investors livid over fresh portfolio valuation: Mayfair 101
ASIC cracks down on Prospero for reporting failures
CSLR estimates $241m to fund backlog of complaints
ASIC extends intervention orders against predatory lenders
Zurich cleared by Federal Court in life insurance dispute
Former director sentenced to over four years imprisonment
Federal Court appoints receivers to investigate Brite Advisors
Former adviser misled ASIC during investigation: Court
ASIC takes action on EverBlu, director

Editor's Choice

Stake names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
A former BlackRock executive will take the helm at Stake as the trading platform's co-founder Matt Leibowitz steps down from the post.

Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day

ANDREW MCKEAN
On their debut day, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of over US$4.6 billion, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest

KARREN VERGARA
While its affiliates delivered $41.9 million in performance fees, Pinnacle Investment Management said several detractors, such as a write down of OpenInvest, could dampen its half-year results.

Centuria REIT valuation dives $124m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About $124 million has been shaved off the value of Centuria's Office REIT.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.