NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC outlines approach to reforms amid uncertainty

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 13 AUG 2021   12:16PM

The corporate regulator will allow a period of transition for the several reforms taking effect in the first week of October.

From October 1, new laws around adviser reference checking and information sharing requirements will take effect, as will new breach reporting obligations. From October 5, the industry must also comply with the new design and distribution obligations, new restrictions on hawking, the deferred sales model for add-on insurance, and updated internal dispute resolution requirements.

Outlining the approach the regulator will take, ASIC chair Joe Longo said it will consider the "context that firms are operating in".

"While these reforms have been in the pipeline for some time, ASIC recognises they require significant changes to businesses' systems and processes and take effect at the same time industry is facing other challenges, including from COVID-19 and renewed lockdowns," Longo said.

"We therefore recognise there will be a period of transition as industry finalises implementation of additional compliance measures, and ASIC will take a reasonable approach in the early stages of these reforms provided industry participants are using their best efforts to comply."

ASIC said it will take into account the scale of the changes, the challenges arising from the current operating environment and the fact that two of the reforms are still awaiting final guidance which won't come until close to the date of implementation.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

The approach extends to technical or inadvertent breaches only, with Longo saying the regulator will act where it sees firms not acting in good faith or causing harm.

"We want to ensure the reforms are successfully implemented - and that means we will continue to work with industry and build on the efforts by industry associations and individual licensees in preparing for these reforms," he said.

He added that the reforms are intended to produce fairer outcomes for consumers and to strengthen the financial system. They will also provide ASIC with greater visibility of issues in the marketplace, allowing it to identify and address problems more quickly.

Read more: ASICJoe Longo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry associations slam last resort scheme
ASIC takes property development group to court
Conditional release for former Hillross adviser
Single disciplinary body consultation opens
Super fund member meetings under the spotlight
Former Millennium3 representatives cop ban
Data to improve TPD outcomes: ASIC
Super, ASIC beneficiaries of advice challenges: Hearing
AFCA weeds out phony complaints
AMP sued over corporate super misconduct

Editor's Choice

Super funds progress merger talks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Two industry super funds have signed an agreement to explore a merger following a short period of discussion.

Perpetual acquires advice firm

KARREN VERGARA
Perpetual Private has acquired a boutique financial advice firm with over 1000 clients and $915 million of assets.

AMP flags recovery, profit jumps

KARREN VERGARA
AMP's 57% year-on-year jump in its half-year profit shows positive signs of recovery but it's still a far cry from the company it was four years ago.

Multiple accounts already in sharp decline

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ahead of the stapling reforms being implemented, a new research paper from ASFA shows multiple super accounts are already in sharp decline.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.