ASIC outlines approach to reforms amid uncertainty

The corporate regulator will allow a period of transition for the several reforms taking effect in the first week of October.

From October 1, new laws around adviser reference checking and information sharing requirements will take effect, as will new breach reporting obligations. From October 5, the industry must also comply with the new design and distribution obligations, new restrictions on hawking, the deferred sales model for add-on insurance, and updated internal dispute resolution requirements.

Outlining the approach the regulator will take, ASIC chair Joe Longo said it will consider the "context that firms are operating in".

"While these reforms have been in the pipeline for some time, ASIC recognises they require significant changes to businesses' systems and processes and take effect at the same time industry is facing other challenges, including from COVID-19 and renewed lockdowns," Longo said.

"We therefore recognise there will be a period of transition as industry finalises implementation of additional compliance measures, and ASIC will take a reasonable approach in the early stages of these reforms provided industry participants are using their best efforts to comply."

ASIC said it will take into account the scale of the changes, the challenges arising from the current operating environment and the fact that two of the reforms are still awaiting final guidance which won't come until close to the date of implementation.

The approach extends to technical or inadvertent breaches only, with Longo saying the regulator will act where it sees firms not acting in good faith or causing harm.

"We want to ensure the reforms are successfully implemented - and that means we will continue to work with industry and build on the efforts by industry associations and individual licensees in preparing for these reforms," he said.

He added that the reforms are intended to produce fairer outcomes for consumers and to strengthen the financial system. They will also provide ASIC with greater visibility of issues in the marketplace, allowing it to identify and address problems more quickly.