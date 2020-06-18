ASIC lays out product intervention plans

ASIC has explained how it plans to tackle products and distribution linked remuneration structures in the event it believes they will bring about significant consumer detriment.

Regulatory guide 272 shows ASIC may use its new powers to order a product or class of products only be offered by way of issue to specific classes of consumers, for specific circumstances and to only be distributed with prescribed improvements to the information provided to consumers, if the regulator deems something to be so amiss.

ASIC will also be able to order the amendment, restriction or banning of marketing and disclosure material for products, and may bring an end to specific remuneration arrangements which are linked to product distribution.

Products and their features may be banned unless they meet specific criteria, or the regulator may choose to wipe them entirely, under its new powers.

However, ASIC is required to consult in every instance it intends to use the powers, to seek feedback on its plans. It warned though that it may propose a draft product intervention order during consultation before going on to make an entirely different order based on the consultation process.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said the power is an "incredibly important" addition to the regulator's toolbox.

"It allows us to intervene where we are satisfied that a product (or class of products) is likely to result in significant consumer detriment," Chester noted.

"The power enables us to confront, and respond to, harms in the financial sector in a targeted and timely way.

"But there are important checks and balances - it is a temporary intervention power and we must consult before each and every use."

Chester said that over time less regulation of financial services may come about through ASIC's new "targeted" solving of problems through product intervention.

"In recommending the power, the Financial System Inquiry identified the objective of limiting or avoiding the future need for more prescriptive regulation," Chester added.

"The availability of this power to protect consumers from products that result in significant harm is particularly timely now, when so many are facing uniquely challenging circumstances with the impact of COVID-19."

So far the regulator has used to power in relation to a short-term credit product, and have consulted on its use for other ongoing matters.