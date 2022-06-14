ASIC helps issuers avoid greenwashing

ASIC is helping product issuers avoid being accused of greenwashing, outlining exactly how not to market their offering.

A new information sheet comes as demand for sustainable products continues to rise, causing a backlash in greenwashing.

ASIC undertook its review of a sample of superannuation and investment products and identified three main improvement areas.

The first is use of clear labels, with ASIC stating: "It is fundamental that the sustainability-related label of a product reflects the substance of the product itself. There is a risk of misleading if a fund's name includes sustainability-related terminology, but sustainability-related factors are not significant in the investment selection process."

Product issuers must also define the sustainability terminology used, it said.

"When using sustainability-related terminology to describe a product (including in a sustainability-related product label), take care to adequately explain such terminology in the PDS and other promotional material. This is especially important for information that investors might reasonably rely on when deciding whether to acquire that product," ASIC said.

And they must also clearly explain how sustainability considerations are factored into their investment strategy.

"You should disclose and clearly explain your methodology or policy for integrating sustainability-related considerations into investment decisions and stewardship activities. At a minimum, you should give investors information about the sustainability-related considerations that you take into account, and how these considerations are incorporated into investment decisions and stewardship activities," the sheet reads.

The corporate watchdog also recommended keeping up to date with regulatory developments and ensuring disclosures are also reflected correctly.

ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said managed funds and super funds are responding to the increasing investor demand for sustainability-focused investments.

"Investors are not only motivated by their values here, but also by long-term financial returns. Transparency and trust are paramount as the market for these products continues to develop and grow," she explained.

"In our region alone, sustainability-labelled investments have more than doubled between 2019 and 2021. While globally, ESG assets are projected to exceed US$53 trillion by 2025 and represent more than a third of total assets under management.

"Our information sheet is simply about helping issuers comply with their existing regulatory obligations. Labels or headline statements about a product's green credentials should not be misleading. Being 'true to label' is not a nice-to-have, it's a regulatory must-have. It's also a must-have for investor confidence and trust. And a must-have for both fair and efficient market outcomes here. Misdirected investment here will inevitably be at great economic cost."

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes added the area remains a primary focus.

"ASIC is continuing to monitor the market and will be looking for misleading claims about ESG and sustainability," he said.

"We are also appealing to industry and investors to alert us if you see suspected greenwashing in financial products."

The Responsible Investment Association Australasia's (RIAA) has welcomed the regulator's guidance, saying it will help investment managers to raise the overall quality of sustainable finance products in Australia and to better meet consumer expectations.

RIAA chief executive Simon O'Connor said: "Greenwashing poses a real threat to the future of sustainable finance. Our 2021 research shows that while the majority (89%) of the Australian investment market claims to be responsible, it is just 40% of managers that are engaged in leading practice responsible investing."

ASIC has also published new information to help investors assess if their values and goals align with a sustainability-related or ESG product.

Hughes said: "In weighing up investment options that suit their values, we encourage consumers to look out for vague or ambiguous language or exaggerated marketing claims that lack a reasonable basis to support them."

"This is clearly an evolving area, which is attracting attention from investors, funds and policy-makers alike," he said.