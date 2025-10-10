ASIC helping with law reform over Shield, First Guardian

ASIC chair Joe Longo has told a Senate estimates hearing that the corporate regulator is working closely with Treasury and the government on law reform in the wake of the Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund collapses.

Longo said high risk super switching is a "great concern" to ASIC and is a key focus area for the agency.

"The First Guardian and Shield Master Fund matters have received significant media coverage in recent months. We have 24 ongoing investigations into these matters, with more than 40 staff dedicated to them. We have appeared in court more than 45 times in relation to First Guardian and Shield matters," Longo said.

"These are some of ASIC's most complex and resource intensive investigations in our history. But I am pleased to say that our efforts are already yielding dividends."

Longo went on to applaud Macquarie Investment Management's decision to pay back members who invested in the Shield Master Fund.

"This is a key outcome that stems the significant losses that threatened thousands of members' retirement savings after they used Macquarie's platform to invest their super in Shield," he said.

"As I have already said publicly a number of times, ASIC's first priority in the high-risk super investigations has been to preserve any remaining assets of the schemes to the extent they are available, so they can be recovered for investors or to recover funds for investors through other possible means. I am pleased this has been achieved in the Shield matter."

Despite being pleased with Macquarie's decision, Longo said there is "more work to be done to hold key players to account" and said ASIC was actively exploring avenues for compensation for victims.

"We are actively working with Treasury and the government to look at options for law reform in this area," he said.

"We are coordinating with AFCA to provide guidance for consumers with complaints against financial firms, particularly those in liquidation, and superannuation trustees."