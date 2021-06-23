NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC fines trading firm

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUN 2021   12:33PM

The corporate regulator has fined Life Trading $200,000 and imposed an enforceable undertaking after it was found to have inappropriate supervisory policies and procedures in place.

The Markets Disciplinary Panel (MFP) gave Life Trading an infringement notice as it believed the trading firm contravened Rule 2.2.8 of the ASIC Market Integrity Rules (Futures Markets) 2017, whereby a market participant ensures compliance with market integrity rules and the Corporations Act.

The MDP found that Life Trading did not have appropriate supervisory policies and procedures from the time it became a market participant on 28 January 2019 until 4 June 2020.

In addition, the MFP believed Life Trading's framework for the supervision of traders was under-resourced, uncoordinated and undocumented for that period.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"Life Trading's compliance culture throughout the relevant period was lax, with minimal commitment to ensuring an appropriate supervisory framework was implemented," ASIC said in a statement.

"There was a lack of pro-active engagement in relation to supervisory compliance, with the drivers of meaningful change being primarily attributable to responding to ASIC's investigation."

Life Trading has since made improvements to its supervisory and compliance procedures, but the MDP is concerned of the appropriateness of the framework.

As such, the MDP has required Life Trading to enter into an undertaking where an independent expert will review and provide a report on Life Trading's supervisory framework following the improvements that it has introduced.

Read more: Life TradingMarkets Disciplinary Panel
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine
Former Wallaby banned
ASIC fines Finclear $70,000
Court fines stockbroker $350k
UBS fined for careless conduct
Penalty issued for ASX rules breach
ASIC bans ex-AMP adviser
UBS cops $280,000 ASIC fine
ASIC imposes $40,000 penalty
CommSec pays $200,000 penalty

Editor's Choice

Australia among the richest nations

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
The nation's wealth gap continues to widen as new research suggests Australia is among the richest in the world, rising up the ranks to record one of the largest gains in wealth in 2020.

NZ Super Fund hires asset allocation head

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
The Guardians of NZ Superannuation promoted a senior investment strategist to head of asset allocation.

Citi names head of research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:52PM
Citi has appointed a new head of research for Australia and New Zealand.

Court orders new group definition in CBA advice class action

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:09PM
Clients who claimed Commonwealth Bank financial advisers put them in expensive CMLA life insurance policies instead of cheaper alternatives have been asked to narrow their group definition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.