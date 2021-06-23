ASIC fines trading firm

The corporate regulator has fined Life Trading $200,000 and imposed an enforceable undertaking after it was found to have inappropriate supervisory policies and procedures in place.

The Markets Disciplinary Panel (MFP) gave Life Trading an infringement notice as it believed the trading firm contravened Rule 2.2.8 of the ASIC Market Integrity Rules (Futures Markets) 2017, whereby a market participant ensures compliance with market integrity rules and the Corporations Act.

The MDP found that Life Trading did not have appropriate supervisory policies and procedures from the time it became a market participant on 28 January 2019 until 4 June 2020.

In addition, the MFP believed Life Trading's framework for the supervision of traders was under-resourced, uncoordinated and undocumented for that period.

"Life Trading's compliance culture throughout the relevant period was lax, with minimal commitment to ensuring an appropriate supervisory framework was implemented," ASIC said in a statement.

"There was a lack of pro-active engagement in relation to supervisory compliance, with the drivers of meaningful change being primarily attributable to responding to ASIC's investigation."

Life Trading has since made improvements to its supervisory and compliance procedures, but the MDP is concerned of the appropriateness of the framework.

As such, the MDP has required Life Trading to enter into an undertaking where an independent expert will review and provide a report on Life Trading's supervisory framework following the improvements that it has introduced.