ASIC ends relief for advisers

ASIC has announced an end date or the COVID-19 regulatory relief for financial advisers.

The ASIC Corporations (Trading Suspensions Relief) Instrument 2020/355 will be repealed on 15 October 2020.

"ASIC had publicly stated that these relief measures were temporary and ASIC would repeal the instruments following the COVID-19 crisis," the regulator said.

"However, following feedback from the Senate Standing Committee for the Scrutiny of Delegated Legislation, ASIC has decided to amend these instruments to include specific end dates."

ASIC added that it will continue to monitor the appropriateness of the temporary relief measures as the impacts of COVID-19 on capital markets and the demand for financial advice continues to unfold.

ASIC can end the relief even earlier than the October date, or choose to extend it.

The regulator assured that it would give sufficient notice before any early repeal or extension is implemented.