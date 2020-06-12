NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
ASIC ends relief for advisers
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 12 JUN 2020   2:20PM

ASIC has announced an end date or the COVID-19 regulatory relief for financial advisers.

The ASIC Corporations (Trading Suspensions Relief) Instrument 2020/355 will be repealed on 15 October 2020.

"ASIC had publicly stated that these relief measures were temporary and ASIC would repeal the instruments following the COVID-19 crisis," the regulator said.

"However, following feedback from the Senate Standing Committee for the Scrutiny of Delegated Legislation, ASIC has decided to amend these instruments to include specific end dates."

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

ASIC added that it will continue to monitor the appropriateness of the temporary relief measures as the impacts of COVID-19 on capital markets and the demand for financial advice continues to unfold.

ASIC can end the relief even earlier than the October date, or choose to extend it.

The regulator assured that it would give sufficient notice before any early repeal or extension is implemented.

Read more: ASIC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC quietly granted new access to phone taps
ASIC mainly concerned with media releases: Lawyer
ASIC takes action on two AFSLs
ASIC revokes AFSL suspension, cancels another
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
Adviser banned for five years
CBA coughs up $5m over RC case study
916 advisers gone in three months, ASIC responds
ASIC bans Linchpin directors
Editor's Choice
FASEA extension hits snag
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The extensions that will allow financial advisers an extra year to complete the FASEA exam and two years to complete the FASEA education requirements was returned to the House of Representatives after an amendment was sought.
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
KANIKA SOOD
S&P Dow Jones Indices' overdue rebalance of its Australian indices will see HUB24 and Pinnacle Investment Management kicked out of the ASX200 at the start of trading on June 22, amid nearly 200 changes.
Life insurance salary guide for 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new salary guide has outlined what those in the life insurance industry can expect to get paid this year, as it's revealed many claims assessors are looking to move sideways due to a perceived lack of career growth.
Super fund calls for government support
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Crescent Wealth board director and former Liberal party leader John Hewson called for the government to introduce a 30-50 year guaranteed infrastructure bond.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something b1KQZ6DL