ASIC culls red tape, sets sights on more

ASIC has culled more than 9240 pages of regulation since the start of the year and is calling for more ideas for regulatory simplification.

A new report, aptly named Regulatory Simplification, seeks input on a range of initiatives aimed at making regulation clearer, more accessible and easier to navigate, while still maintaining strong consumer protections.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said the regulator had heard feedback about its guidance, its website, and its legal instruments.

"Regulatory complexity raises costs, stifles innovation and makes compliance harder. Since we formed the ASIC Simplification Consultative Group late last year with key leaders across business, industry and consumer groups, we have been focused on simplifying how we regulate," Longo said.

"Simpler, clearer regulation is more enforceable, but it also means more seamless interactions with ASIC, more understandable rules to protect consumers, and clearer compliance requirements."

The report outlined ASIC's initiatives including improving access to regulatory information. The regulator said this includes a redesign of ASIC's website - which cut more than 9000 pages of content - and regulatory roadmap pilots for small-company directors and providers of financial advice.

ASIC said this would help those groups navigate their regulatory obligations.

In addition, ASIC said it was reducing the complexity in regulatory instruments, with pilots to consolidate and simplify 23 legislative instruments by at least 65 pages, in addition to the 181 pages of guides that have already been cut.

Lastly, ASIC said it is working to make communication simpler, including transitioning more 'paper-only' documents to email lodgement and enabling electronic signatures on all forms by October 1 this year.

ASIC said these were the practical next steps towards fully streamlined digital lodgement services in the future.

In addition to streamlining the website and communications, the report also highlighted areas of law reform which stakeholders had suggested could be simplified.

ASIC said it is actively contributing to law reform discussions and working closely with Treasury to explore broader opportunities for reform.

The paper highlighted the reportable situations regime and substantial holding notices as two key reforms that it is discussing with Treasury.

"The reportable situations regime has been highlighted as particularly complex and burdensome for industry," the paper said.

"Although the largest licensees with the greatest impact on consumers are broadly meeting the objective of the regime - to increase reporting and have more consistent reporting - the regime continues to be difficult to administer.

"We receive a large volume of reports about one-off and trivial matters that are of limited regulatory value, and there is mixed compliance by licensees. In particular, many small licensees are not reporting."

ASIC is seeking feedback on the initiatives and simplification more broadly by 15 October 2025.

"This is a multi-year program of work, and we want to hear more about what we should consider for our next steps and initiatives," Longo said.

"We want to hear from those who engage with ASIC-what works, what doesn't, and what would make the biggest difference."

Specifically, the paper asks stakeholders to address three questions, including which of the key areas identified for simplification should be prioritised and how cost saving could be achieved; what costs ASIC might consider within those key areas; and any additional areas for simplification ASIC should consider.