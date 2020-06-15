NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC cracks down on investment manager
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:42PM

The Australian arm of a global investment management company has agreed to additional conditions imposed on its AFSL by the corporate watchdog.

It comes after Societe Generale Securities Australia (SGSA) was criminally charged with breaching client money obligations in March this year, after it was found to have deposited client money into unauthorised bank accounts between December 2014 and September 2018.

SGSA was charged with two counts of failing to pay client money into segregated authorised bank accounts and two counts of failing to comply with requirements relating to the account.

SGSA provides wholesale clients with debt capital markets services, asset-backed products and commercial real estate finance.  It also provides futures execution and clearing services, as well as equity derivatives and product distribution solutions.

Going forward, the firm "must appoint an independent expert to assess and test its controls, systems and process" to ensure it remains compliant with client money obligations, ASIC said.

This independent expert must identify deficiencies within SGSA and report any remedial action required to both SGSA and ASIC.

The additional conditions also require SGSA to provide the corporate watchdog with attestations from one of the firm's senior executives and a board member to confirm that all remedial actions recommended by the expert have been adopted and implemented, ASIC said.

If they are not provided, the firm must cease on-boarding new customers if it involves SGSA receiving client money from or for the benefit of the customer; and it also must refrain from charging brokerage fees for futures transactions if the transaction involves SGSA receiving client money in Australia.

The client money provisions separate client money from belonging to licensees, and protects the clients of AFSLs by "limiting the use of client money, limiting the circumstances in which client money may be withdrawn from client money accounts and imposing sanctions on licensees who fail to comply with the client money provisions," ASIC said.

Read more: SGSAASICSociete Generale Securities Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
