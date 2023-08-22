Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC cracks down on former adviser, comedian

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 AUG 2023   12:37PM

A former financial adviser who doubles as a comedian has had his assets frozen and been barred from leaving the country as the regulator investigates fees charged to client superannuation accounts.

Last month, David Mario Valvo of Sydney was ordered by the Federal Court to surrender his passport while his assets and those of his business, Your Financial Freedom, were frozen.

ASIC is investigating fees charged to the super funds of Valvo's former clients between January 2015 and September 2021.

It's previously been reported that Valvo is alleged to have faked client signatures, including sticky taping them to authorisation forms, to illegally obtain as much as $750,000.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

Interestingly, Valvo was the victim of a scam himself during this time. In 2019 Valvo told A Current Affair how he lost $50,000 through a fake trading platform. According to his interview with A Current Affair, some of his loved ones also lost money, including his wife and best friend.

He told the program that he had been "in the [financial planning] game for 35 years" and if an "influential financial adviser" like him couldn't spot a scam then "Joe Blow out there hasn't got a hope in hell."

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

According to ASIC's Financial Adviser Register, Valvo was licensed by NextGen Financial Group at the time of the alleged conduct. In September 2021 he moved to We Are Gen Y before ceasing on 30 December 2021.

Valvo's ASIC FAR record dates back to 2007 when he was licensed through Insignia Platforms - no relation to Insignia Financial. It also shows that in 2019 and 2020 Valvo failed to meet the annual CPD requirements of 40 hours.

ASIC's investigation is ongoing and the next hearing in the case is set for September 29. The regulator is asking that anyone who had super invested with Valvo or his business and who have concerns about fees paid come forward.

The website for Your Financial Freedom now simply bears an image of Valvo and contact details, describing him as a comedian. A separate website shows he works as an MC, comedian and impressionist and describes Valvo as "the Man of a Thousand Voices."

Read more: ASICYour Financial FreedomDavid Mario ValvoFinancial Adviser RegisterInsignia FinancialInsignia PlatformsNextGen Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP settles class action for $110m
Westpac reports $1.8bn net profit, rise in stressed assets
Crypto lender sentenced for false licence
ASIC renews leadership team
ASIC appeal in CBA, CFS case dismissed
ASX profits hit by CHESS setbacks, acts on review findings
ASIC proposes five-year extension to DDO
Veteran adviser cops permanent ban
Active Super to face action over greenwashing
ASIC sues debt management firm, director

Editor's Choice

Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has finalised its merger with Woolworths and Endeavour Group, adding over 25,000 new members.

legalsuper chief operating officer exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
The chief operating officer of the $5.4 billion superannuation fund has left amid a leadership restructure under the new chief executive.

Centrepoint names new chair, borrows $10m for M&A

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:23PM
As the former ClearView chief takes over as chair of the group, the new loan will fuel its commitment to accelerating growth through mergers and acquisitions.

ClearView reset pays dividends

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
ClearView's decision to target the life insurance market solely is paying off as it grows its in-force premiums during the 2023 financial year and new business pours in.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kirsten Temple

INVESTMENT STRATEGY GENERAL MANAGER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
In the throes of the Global Financial Crisis, JANA general manager of investment strategy Kirsten Temple packed her bags for Australia and a different professional landscape. Her journey home marked the end of an international chapter that started years earlier in the heart of financial services. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.