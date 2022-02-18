ASIC consults on refreshing PDSs, FSGs

ASIC has opened consultations on remaking the relief contained in product disclosure statements and financial services guides.

Under Consultation Paper 358 Remaking ASIC relief on PDSs, superannuation dashboards and FSGs, the corporate regulator is proposing to consolidate seven instruments into three new instruments without major changes.

Most of the instruments will automatically repeal or cease in the next two years if not remade, ASIC said.

"Under the Legislation Act 2003, legislative instruments are repealed automatically, or 'sunset' after a period of time unless action is taken to remake them. Some legislative instruments also contain relief that has an expiry or cessation date."

Together with PDSs and FSGs, the refresh includes superannuation dashboards.

One of the changes includes making relief in instruments that relate to shorter PDSs and PDS obligations for superannuation trustees, IDPS operators and responsible entities of IDPS-like schemes into one new instrument.

Stakeholders from superannuation trustees, platform operators, responsible entities, and consumer groups have until April 12 to submit their feedback.