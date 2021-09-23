NEWS
ASIC clarifies adviser exam obligations

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 23 SEP 2021   12:42PM

The corporate regulator is providing information for financial advisers who are unclear about their examination and qualification obligations.

ASIC released further guidance under INFO 260 FAQs: Timeframe for passing the financial adviser exam.

Financial advisers must pass the Financial Advisers Standards and Ethics Authority exam before 1 January 2022.

However, the government provided a nine-month extension to do so by 30 September 2022 for existing providers who have made two attempts to pass the exam before 1 January 2022.

In the FAQ, ASIC clarifies the definition of an existing and a relevant provider.

An existing provider is authorised to provide personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products at any time between 1 January 2016 and 1 January 2019, and has not been banned, disqualified or subject to a court enforceable undertaking.

A relevant provider is an AFS licensee or its representative, and is authorised to provide personal advice to retail clients as the licensee or on behalf of the licensee on relevant financial products.

As an example, and adviser who takes a 12-month break from the industry, starting on 1 May 2021, ceases on the Financial Advisers Register to be a relevant provider voluntarily from 1 May 2021.

From 31 December 2021, this advisers is deemed as an existing provider, but not a relevant provider and does not need to have passed the exam before 1 January 2022 to retain the existing provider status.

Upon returning to the industry on 1 May 2022, the adviser must pass the exam before becoming an authorised as a relevant provider again.

