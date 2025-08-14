Newspaper icon
Superannuation

ASIC calls out super 'leaders and laggards'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 14 AUG 2025   12:37PM

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant has told super trustees more needs to be done to meet obligations under the Retirement Income Covenant.

"We are three years into the Retirement Income Covenant now. Three years since trustees have been obliged by law to assist members with their retirement," Constant said.

"And while we are seeing some green shoots ... it's clear there are leaders and laggards. Some trustees are hitting the straights, and others are still on the starting blocks."

Constant said one in five trustees still cannot track the success of assistance to members in balancing the objectives of the Retirement Income Covenant.

"We know change takes time. We know retirement is easy on paper, but hard in practice," Constant said.

"However, we can't wait more years to get this right. Each year, more than 100,000 Australians retire. You can't wait to serve them better because they need the support right now. Compulsory superannuation must also get more competitive."

Constant said only a third of Australians reaching retirement age feel they will be able to retire comfortably, adding that the lack of member services provided by super funds was part of the issue.

"What really hits home in [the Best Possible Retirement] report is the gulf emerging in member services. Trustees are highly competitive on fees. They're relatively competitive on returns. But there's a sizeable satisfaction gap on member services that's ultimately impacting member confidence," she said.

"These numbers are a problem, but they're also an opportunity. They show that retirement and member services are two sides of the same coin. Get them right and it's good for members - for your customers - and I would argue, good for business too."

Contant said ASIC has been following up on trustees' progress in implementing the Covenant and funds which communicate well have better member satisfaction and retention.

"So members stay invested with trustees who invest in them," Constant said.

"In an environment where super funds are generally getting bigger and maximising economies of scale, it's an important reminder that bigger has to be better too - or it won't stay that way."

Constant added that while trustees are legally obligated to use the term "members", it is important for funds to recognise that members often see themselves as "customers".

"That's how they're used to dealing with their financial institutions. And that is the level of service they expect," she said.

"From our observations, the trustees doing better on this have a good grip on who their members are. They use the data already at their fingertips, and some now are looking further afield, to truly know who they are serving. Some call this 'bank-like' but we think it is just customer-centric."

While Constant said many funds are showing improvement in meeting requirements of the Covenant, she warned that many are falling short when it comes to servicing First Nations members.

"RSE licensees failed to adequately consider their First Nations members in their communications. While some reported participating in superannuation working groups aimed at supporting First Nations members, this failed to translate to their retirement communications," she said.

"So, my question to you is: how can you break down silos within your organisation to ensure better communications with all your members?"

