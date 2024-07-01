Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

ASIC calls out sloppy adviser data

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 1 JUL 2024   12:45PM

ASIC is reprimanding AFS licensees (AFSL) for submitting inaccurate information about their financial advisers and will ramp up its enforcement from August.

AFSLs are making numerous errors when it comes to providing data on the Financial Advisers Register (FAR).

This includes AFSLs confusing some advisers' qualifications as "approved" when they meant they were "approved" for professional designations such as the Certified Financial Planner (CFP).

Some AFSLs said that their advisers had "approved" qualifications when referring to a bridging course.

"These may be listed in the determination [Corporations (Relevant Providers Degrees, Qualifications and Courses Standard) Determination 2021] but are required to be coupled with another qualification to meet the requirements of the professional standard," ASIC said.

Yet some qualifications marked as "approved" were not approved qualifications under the determination of the Financial Adviser Exam, Australian Qualifications Framework 1-5 qualifications, and Regulatory Guide 146 training/qualifications.

ASIC is also aware of instances where AFSLs are not ensuring the contact details of their financial advisers are up to date.

From August 1, ASIC said it will launch a compliance program to ensure that the information recorded on the FAR about approved qualifications is correct and will consider enforcement action where necessary.

This will be a key focus for ASIC in the lead up to 1 January 2026, when all advisers must comply with the qualification standard, either by completing an approved qualification; qualifications the Minister has determined to be equivalent to an approved qualification for existing advisers; or by accessing the experienced provider pathway.

"AFS licensees are urged to immediately check all the information recorded about their financial advisers on the Financial Advisers Register, with a particular focus on the adviser's approved qualification(s), ability to provide tax (financial) advice services, business address and telephone number," ASIC said.

AFSLs can rectify incorrect information by lodging a "maintain transaction" via ASIC Connect that comes with a fee.

"It is a serious offence to knowingly provide false or misleading information to ASIC or to fail to take reasonable steps to ensure that the information provided to ASIC is true and correct. It is also an offence to fail to update the Financial Advisers Register within 30 business days of a financial adviser's details changing," ASIC warned.

Today, ASIC introduced an update to its register.

It will no longer display whether a financial adviser's education and training meets the requirements of an "approved" qualification, rather continue to display information provided by AFSLs about an adviser's relevant qualifications and training (without the approved qualification marking).

"Removing this information from the public-facing register aims to reduce confusion and minimise risks to consumers. The update also recognises the introduction of the experienced provider pathway, which provides an alternative to the completion of an approved qualification," ASIC said.

"To assist licensees to identify qualifications currently marked as 'approved' on the Financial Advisers Register, ASIC has made a one-off point-in-time dataset available on the ASIC website. This dataset can be used in addition to checking an adviser's details on an individual basis in ASIC Connect and will be available until 31 July 2024."

Read more: ASICFinancial Advisers RegisterAustralian Qualifications FrameworkFinancial Adviser Exam
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New recruits top advice industry priority: FAAA
ASIC freezes assets of Melbourne based licensee
ASIC alerts licensees to experienced pathway deadlines
Former AMP advice lead sues The Australian
Super account advice fees a sticking point for advice bill: Senate inquiry
Ascot Securities hit with infringement notice for 'serious failures'
Court freezes assets of Keystone AM managed fund
ASIC calls out licensees: 'We will take action'
ASIC appeals judge's call to not penalise Block Earner
Will ASIC use AI for advice compliance monitoring?

Editor's Choice

Key advice executive leaves Aware Super

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Aware Super has farewelled its group executive of advice.

ASIC calls out sloppy adviser data

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is reprimanding AFS licensees (AFSL) for submitting inaccurate information about their financial advisers and will ramp up its enforcement from August.

BlackRock acquires Preqin in $4.8bn deal

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock will acquire Preqin in a US$3.2 billion cash deal, a move it says will transform its private markets capabilities.

Australian Retirement Trust delivers 11.3% in FY24

KARREN VERGARA
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) returned 11.3% p.a. for its High Growth option for the 2024 financial year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Shail Singh

Shail Singh

LEAD INVESTMENT AND ADVICE OMBUDSMAN
AUSTRALIAN FINANCIAL COMPLAINTS AUTHORITY
To be successful as Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) lead ombudsman for investments and advice, one requires empathy, impartiality, and rationality. Shail Singh shares how he also uses legal and financial advice expertise to help consumers, small businesses, and member firms. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach