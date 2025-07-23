ASIC bans investment scammer

ASIC has permanently banned the founder of Maxwell Financial Services and Asset Capital Holdings, Matthew Allen Beresford, from working in financial services, after he was found guilty of running an investment scam.

ASIC has also permanently banned Beresford from engaging in credit activities.

Beresford's investors deposited some $374,000 into various bank accounts that he set up.

ASIC found he used a false identity and fraudulent bank accounts to establish a business which illegally offered financial advice and financial services. Further, the business website falsely claimed the relevant company representatives held an AFSL.

ASIC's investigation in October 2020 alleged that Beresford established Maxwell Financial Services in 2019 and offered investors financial products with high annual returns.

However, its website stated its representatives held an AFSL and it was associated with ASIC and APRA, when it did not.

Beresford also established Asset Capital Holdings in September 2020.

The Federal Court froze his funds and ordered the winding up of his two unlicensed financial services businesses.

On 27 June 2024, Beresford pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria to false document and proceeds of crime offences and was sentenced to 85 days imprisonment and a 30-month Community Corrections order.

ASIC said it worked closely with Victoria Police on this matter. Victoria Police initiated charges against Beresford for various offences.

ASIC said its "banning action against Beresford's seeks to promote fairness, honesty and professionalism by those who provide financial and credit services and ensure informed participation of investors and consumers in the financial system."

"Mr Beresford has been convicted of offences involving fraud or dishonesty, and therefore ASIC's power to make a banning order under those provisions has been enlivened," the regulator said.