Regulatory

ASIC bans former Madison adviser

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUN 2023   12:52PM

Brisbane-based financial adviser Stephen Vick received the ban for recommending his clients roll over their existing superannuation to a newly established self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) and borrow to invest in residential property.

The regulator's surveillance of the former adviser looked at client files from his time as an authorised representative of Madison Financial Group.

Following the ASIC investigation, Vick will not be able to provide financial services, perform any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business, and control an entity that carries on a financial services business, for five years.

The ban was put in place last September, however Vick applied to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) to seek a review of ASIC's decision, as well as stay and confidentiality orders.

The AAT refused his applications for stay and confidentiality orders in May this year. No hearing date has been set for the substantive review of ASIC's decision.

Vick's business comprised a group of companies that provided services in property sales, mortgage broking, accounting and financial advice, ASIC said.

It found that the former adviser did not act in the best interests of clients, failed to provide appropriate advice, and gave defective statements of advice to clients that contained numerous misleading statements and omissions.

The regulator further alleged Vick had a business structure that created conflicts of interest, prioritised his interests over the clients' interests, and accepted conflicted remuneration.

Vick's banning is recorded on ASIC's publicly available Financial Advisers Register and the Banned and Disqualified register.

