Regulatory

ASIC bans adviser attached to UGC, MWL

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 23 OCT 2025   12:49PM

ASIC has banned Melbourne-based financial adviser Jovan Videkanic from providing financial services, controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business or performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business for seven years.

The regulator said Videkanic gave inappropriate advice to certain clients which was not in their best interests between July 2020 and February 2024.

ASIC said Videkanic advised clients to establish a self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), rollover their existing superannuation into the SMSF and invest a significant portion of their retirement savings into the Global Capital Property Fund. He was authorised by United Global Capital (UGC) at the time.

ASIC's investigation into UGC, which is now in liquidation, had found it advised prospective clients to establish SMSFs and invest into speculative schemes.

The failure of UGC has been a key driver of the spike in the 2026 Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) levy estimates, tipped to be around $70 million.

Videkanic was later authorised by MWL Financial Services. ASIC says while here, he advised clients to invest most of their superannuation into the High Growth class or the Growth class of the Shield Master Fund which were high risk investments or the Balanced class which was a medium-high risk investment. Shield also had a limited trading history.

ASIC also found that Videkanic's Statements of Advice to certain clients contained false and misleading statements, implying they would enjoy better returns by investing their superannuation into Shield. This included representations that Shield had a higher performing track record against other super funds.

Videkanic was also a member of MWL's investment committee.

"ASIC has reason to believe that Mr Videkanic is not a fit and proper person, is not competent and is likely to contravene a financial services law," ASIC said.

The banning order took effect from 25 August 2025.

Last month, ASIC deputy commissioner Sarah Court told a parliamentary committee that the regulator has identified around 140 financial advisers who were involved in super switching misconduct relating or similar to Shield and First Guardian.

"We had a paper at the one of our commission meetings yesterday where there are 140 individuals that we are in the process of looking at," Court said at the time.

"Twenty of those have already had court action, 50 of them are current investigations, and 70 more we have got on the list."

ASICUGCShield Master FundUnited Global CapitalGlobal Capital Property FundJovan VidekanicMWL Financial Services
