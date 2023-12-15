ASIC, APRA slam premium hikes

Life insurers are underhandedly hiking premiums in a way that is misleading and fails to explain why they are rising, according to APRA and ASIC, warning that they will take regulatory action if practices do not improve.

The regulators have reprimanded life insurers for poor practices relating to premium increases that have been on their radars since 2019.

Their letter sent to insurers revealed how too many fail to explain what gave rise to the premium increases in PDSs. Some produce potentially misleading graphics about level premiums, while others are more often increasing base rates for level premiums than stepped premiums.

"Despite consumer expectations that level premiums are more stable than stepped, only one life company made the conscious decision to keep increases for level premiums at a lower rate than for stepped premiums," the letter read.

The regulators warned insurers to "strengthen their risk management frameworks and compliance assurance around re-rating practices".

"Life companies should examine their contracts to ensure that the terms about how and when premiums may change are transparent and not unfair," they said.

Radar Results chief executive John Birt is astounded at such brazen practices.

"﻿... I understand most insurance companies regularly increase base rates. You have to wonder why: price gauging or just because they can," he said.

"If the policy owner had negotiated a fixed level premium at the start of the policy, how can the insurance company increase the rate? The answer is that they can. It doesn't seem fair."

Most recently, Zurich's OnePath raised premiums for its income protection insurance for the Plus (Series2) policy by 100% over the next two years.

"Given an increase in claims volume and length, the small number of OnePath income protection customers holding cover with lifetime benefit periods were advised of relevant premium increases averaged over a two-year period," a OnePath spokesperson said in a statement.

"This adjustment was made to ensure that customers can continue to receive the protection they expect should they need to make a claim in future."

Birt said that it seems "strange to pick up additional ongoing insurance renewal revenue without doing any more work". Regardless, it does not stop insurers from raising premiums.

"Usually, the insurance rate moves up on stepped insurance policies, whether life insurance, income protection insurance or critical illness insurance, as the policy owner's age increases," he said.

A professional with income protection paying a premium of $8000 annually may see their premium move to $16,000 annually over two years. The financial planner, Birt points out, servicing this policyholder may receive an additional ongoing trial commission that could effectively double.

"Renewal commission may be 20% per annum of the premium, so in the example above, $1600 per annum is moved to $3200 per annum, with no additional work to be done. However, in the client's interest, the financial planner will look at alternative policies with other insurance companies to offset this higher cost," he said.

"The client's health is an important consideration as their health could have deteriorated since stating the original policy and buying a different one is impossible. Should the policy owner not be able to afford the higher premium, the financial planner can reduce the insurance coverage to lower the premium, increase the excess, or do both."

APRA and ASIC are now engaging separately with the Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) to determine what steps can be taken at an industry level to improve disclosure, including accurate premium labels, and to manage consumer expectations around premium increases.

CALI informed them that the industry is developing a new set of premium labels.

"The intention is for these to be adopted by industry for retail advised policies by 1 July 2024. They are also developing guidance for life companies and financial advisers on disclosure and marketing materials that articulate the different premium types and when these might increase," the regulators said.

"The Life Insurance Code of Practice also requires life companies to explain how premiums may change at point of sale and each policy anniversary."

Over the next 12 months, they will keep a close eye on how insurers are meeting regulatory, consumer and community expectations of pricing decisions, marketing and disclosure, as well as product design, to deliver better consumer outcomes.

"In monitoring progress, we will consider whether any regulatory action is needed if our expectations are not met," they said.