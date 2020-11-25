ASFA adds board members

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia has appointed two directors to its board.

ASFA made way for Sunsuper chair Andrew Fraser and IOOF chief operating officer Frank Lombardo as additional directors after the passing of a special resolution.

They will serve on the board for an interim period until ASFA's annual general meeting next year.

Four directors were recently re-elected to the board: Debby Blakey (HESTA chief executive) and Leeanne Turner (MTAA chief executive) representing industry super, and Michael Clancy (Qantas Super chief executive) and Chris Davies (TelstraSuper chief executive) for corporate super.

In welcoming Fraser and Lombardo, ASFA chair Michael Easson said: "I am pleased to have Andrew and Frank join the ASFA Board as we work to address the challenges presented by COVID-19, the changing legislative and regulatory landscape, and the increasing importance of securing sustainable retirement outcomes for Australians."

The board also comprises Damian Hill (Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation chief executive) and Deanne Stewart (Aware Super chief executive), who represent not-for-profit funds.

Melinda Howes (BT Financial Group general manager of superannuation) and Kelly Power (Colonial First State general manager product) represent the retail funds sector.

For service providers, Jo-Anne Bloch (Mercer Administration Services leader) and Andrew Boal (Rice Warner chief executive) have a seat on the board.