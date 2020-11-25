NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
ASFA adds board members
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 NOV 2020   11:49AM

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia has appointed two directors to its board.

ASFA made way for Sunsuper chair Andrew Fraser and IOOF chief operating officer Frank Lombardo as additional directors after the passing of a special resolution.

They will serve on the board for an interim period until ASFA's annual general meeting next year.

Four directors were recently re-elected to the board: Debby Blakey (HESTA chief executive) and Leeanne Turner (MTAA chief executive) representing industry super, and Michael Clancy (Qantas Super chief executive) and Chris Davies (TelstraSuper chief executive) for corporate super.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

In welcoming Fraser and Lombardo, ASFA chair Michael Easson said: "I am pleased to have Andrew and Frank join the ASFA Board as we work to address the challenges presented by COVID-19, the changing legislative and regulatory landscape, and the increasing importance of securing sustainable retirement outcomes for Australians."

The board also comprises Damian Hill (Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation chief executive) and Deanne Stewart (Aware Super chief executive), who represent not-for-profit funds.

Melinda Howes (BT Financial Group general manager of superannuation) and Kelly Power (Colonial First State general manager product) represent the retail funds sector.

For service providers, Jo-Anne Bloch (Mercer Administration Services leader) and Andrew Boal (Rice Warner chief executive) have a seat on the board.

Read more: ASFASuperannuationIOOFQantas SuperMichael EassonSunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF appoints executive, continues growth push
Dealer group chief executive departs
Retirement costs keep rising: ASFA
Public servants caught in SG bungle
RC recommendations closer to legislation
Sunsuper ups TPD premiums
Successor fund transfer finalised
IOOF unfazed by poor MLC result
Hume scrutinises super fund spend
Australian Unity owes staff $4.3m
Editor's Choice
US analysts fail to add value
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In a study of 3.8 million analyst forecasts in 45 countries between 1994 and 2019 it has been found that US analysts fail to outperform on average.
Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
ELIZA BAVIN
Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.
Praemium board bungle
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A non-executive director of the platform provider has been forced to step down following an administrative error, while the former Powerwrap chair has been appointed to the board.
Pinnacle boutique wins super fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund has awarded $170 million to an emerging markets strategy from Pinnacle's latest boutique partner.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
NOV
27
ANZIIF - 2020 South Australian Charity Luncheon 
DEC
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
DEC
2
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  What are your first impressions of the Retirement Income Review's final report?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something oCbi7mi0