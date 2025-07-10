Ascalon continues to build its team

Ascalon Capital has added two executives to its growing team as it expands its partnership-driven consulting and adviser-aligned investment solutions.

Berit Deagan joins as head of business development and John Burton as head of business solutions.

With over a decade of experience across business development and adviser partnerships, Deagan joins from Zenith Investment Partners, where she led national adviser relationships and consulting initiatives.

Before Zenith, she spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Goldman Sachs JBWere Asset Management.

Ascalon chief executive Aubrey Roga said Deagan's mix of product knowledge and relationship insight enables her to turn complex strategies into actionable outcomes.

"Berit is solutions-driven, thoughtful, and has a rare ability to connect investment thinking with client delivery. She brings energy and clarity to everything she does," Roga added.

For his part, Burton arrives with over 25 years of leadership in financial advice, private banking, and wealth strategy.

He joins from Lonsec where he was head of sales.

Burton has held senior roles at MLC, BT, and ANZ, where he built national advice networks, scaled sales teams, and drove strategic growth from the front line.

Beyond corporate leadership, he has owned and operated financial planning, recruitment, and consulting businesses.

"John understands the engine room of advice - from strategy to execution. He knows what it takes to build trust, scale with intent, and deliver advice that truly serves," Roga said.

"Berit and John bring decades of industry experience and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities advisers face every day. Their commercial insight, collaborative mindset, and client-first approach align perfectly with our mission: to work alongside our partners to grow, evolve, and thrive together."

"We're building something different at Ascalon - not just capability, but true partnerships," Roga added.

Roga was appointed chief executive of the investment consulting and asset management firm last month.

These appointments follow a series of key hires including Ben Davis, formerly of Zenith Investment Partners, and Tori Flygare, ex-GQG Partners.

Ascalon continues to expand its footprint as a performance-led investment and asset consulting firm designed to support advice businesses in scaling with confidence, enhancing governance, and unlocking strategic growth.