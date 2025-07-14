ART inks mandate with Zurich

Zurich Australia is set to take on a major mandate from Australian Retirement Trust (ART) to provide insurance for its Super Savings members.

ART confirmed it has entered final contract negotiations with Zurich to take over the group insurance mandate for Super Savings account holders. AIA Australia previously held the mandate.

"At Australian Retirement Trust, we want our members to feel safe and confident that insurance in super can help keep them and their family secure, if life doesn't go to plan. After a competitive tender process that started in July 2024, Australian Retirement Trust has selected Zurich Australia Limited as the preferred insurer for our Super Savings account holders," an ART spokesperson said.

Super Savings accounts are available to accumulation, defined benefit and lifecycle investment strategy members.

According to APRA's March 2025 statistics, there are 92,920 members in the Accumulation Choice product investing in the Super Savings MySuper with $4.5 billion.

In the Lifecycle Investment Strategy product, there are nearly 1.9 million MySuper members with $86.6 billion.

Zurich Australia said: "Group insurance arrangements provide a critical safety net. If the unexpected happens, individuals and families can trust that cover will be there when they need it most. Zurich is driven by a guiding purpose to help more people live well and enjoy confident lives. Through innovation and partnership, it will be our privilege to help make a difference and deliver an exceptional experience for ART and its members."

Sunsuper and QSuper merged to become ART on 28 February 2022. In 2015, Sunsuper announced it extended its partnership with AIA to 2020 and continue to provide death, total permanent disablement and income protection insurance to Sunsuper members beyond the original July 2016 deadline.

ART recently made an array of changes to several corporate superannuation plans it manages, including shuttering one.

The Tiffany & Co. Superannuation Plan closed as of June 20 with members transferred to a Super Savings Accumulation.

As a result, the structure of insurance, its costs and terms and conditions have changed to be in line with the Super Savings Accumulation insurance cover.