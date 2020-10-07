APRA rolls out new assessment model

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has replaced its 18-year-old risk assessment model with a system that will better guide the intensity of the regulator's supervision.

In a letter to banks, insurers and superannuation licensees, the prudential regulator announced the Supervision Risk and Intensity Model (SRI) will be rolled out this month, replacing the Probability and Impact Rating System (PAIRS) and the Supervisory Oversight and Response System (SOARS) systems.

The SRI comprises of three elements - tiering, risk assessment and staging. The regulated entities will be tiered according to the level of supervisory attention needed.

Tier one institutions are those that have a large systematic impact that could affect financial stability, economic activity and the Australian community whereas on the other end of the spectrum, tier four would not have an impact.

Following a risk assessment, entities will be placed into one of five supervisory stages that will impact APRA's strategy, actions and use of enforcement with stage one being routine supervision and stage five as the entity not deemed viable and resolution actions are taken.

APRA may skip the supervisory stages depending on whether an entity needs increased supervision.

The design of the SRI introduces recovery and resolution considerations and could lead to a change in intensity of supervision for some institutions.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said that while the PAIRS and SOARS framework worked well but APRA has needed to increase its scrutiny of governance, culture, remuneration, accountability and emerging risks like cyber-security.

"The new SRI Model is more contemporary and sophisticated than its predecessor. The model includes a degree of tailoring to each individual sector, and its greater flexibility will help APRA respond to changes in the risk environment, such as those posed by the current pandemic," Byres said.

Regulated entities will be advised of their confidential tier and stage once their first SRI assessment is completed.

APRA expects the implementation of the SRI to be completed by June 2021.