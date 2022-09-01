Newspaper icon
Regulatory

APRA removes Westpac liquidity add-on

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 1 SEP 2022   12:42PM

APRA has removed Westpac's liquidity add-on after finding it breached prudential standards.

The 10% add-on was applied to the net cash outflow component of Westpac's liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and will no longer be included from today.

In a statement Westpac said the removal will contribute approximately 13 percentage points to Westpac's LCR, its average LCR for the June 2022 quarter was 130%.

The capital requirement add-on of $1 billion to reflect Westpac's heightened operational risk profile remains in place.

APRA first took action against Westpac in 2020 predominantly concerning its New Zealand business (WNZL).

It identified breaches that demonstrated weaknesses in the bank's risk management and oversight, risk control framework and risk culture in its liquidity risk management and reporting.

At the time APRA Deputy Chair John Lonsdale said: "Under APRA's liquidity requirements, banks must maintain a sound liquidity risk management framework, ensuring accurate calculation of the LCR and NSFR. While Westpac's LCR and NSFR are comfortably above regulatory minimums, APRA's actions reflect how seriously we view breaches of our prudential requirements."

Westpac has since completed a program to remediate findings from an independent review of Westpac's liquidity risk management to APRA's satisfaction.

"APRA has acknowledged Westpac's improved liquidity risk management and confirmed we have satisfied the conditions for removal of the add-on," Westpac said.

It concluded that given the active management of its liquidity position, the LCR is already "comfortably above the 100% regulatory minimum."

Westpac concluded that it is unlikely to materially rise from current levels in future reporting periods.

