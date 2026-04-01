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Regulatory

APRA imposes additional licence conditions on Fiducian

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 APR 2026   12:37PM
APRA has imposed additional licence conditions on Fiducian over concerns the super trustee failed to ensure proper oversight of the investment options made available to members on its platform.

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Read more: APRAASICMargaret ColeFiducian Superannuation FundDiversified Social Aspirations FundFirst GuardianShield Master Fund
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