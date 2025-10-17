APRA flags growing trustee complacency on retirement strategies

APRA is concerned about a growing lack of urgency among superannuation trustees to develop and implement retirement income strategies.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole, speaking at the Innovation in Retirement conference in Sydney, said the APRA-ASIC pulse check survey, due to be released next month, found growing gaps between trustees who are meeting baseline expectations and those who have embraced retirement as a strategic and competitive imperative.

ASIC, this week, also slammed superannuation trustees for poor retirement communications practices, finding that many funds are missing opportunities to engage with members throughout retirement and provide more meaningful support.

APRA's data revealed that one in five funds have more than half of their members in or approaching retirement, which is expected to rise to around two in five funds over the next 20 years.

"While some funds are doing a good job at this, we believe there are still many members who could benefit from greater access to easy-to-understand information about the products, services and choices available to them," Cole said.

APRA's data also found that the ongoing wave of members entering retirement would mean an estimated rise of retirement products from $575 billion to $3 trillion in 20 years' time. To deal with this, Cole said, trustees will need to be prepared to manage the significant risks including cyber, operational, investment and liquidity.

Cole noted members in the retirement phase are more vulnerable to cyberattacks, scams and fraud.

"A continuing priority for APRA is to ensure that regulated entities have robust information controls in place, including - but not limited to - multi factor authentication for member accounts," she said.

She said APRA is committed to increasing transparency of retirement product performance and will now publish fund-level data on retirement product investment returns and strategies. APRA will also work with Treasury to design a new reporting framework on retirement outcomes, which will commence in 2027.

She also noted APRA's focus on balancing its financial safety and stability objectives with competition and efficiency considerations, for which it has nine actions to minimise regulatory burden.

"In addition to the reduction of capital requirements for annuity products, the initiatives include introducing further proportionality, removing unnecessary or duplicative rules, and strengthening data sharing with other agencies," Cole said.