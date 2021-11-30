NEWS
Regulatory

APRA finalises new bank capital framework

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 30 NOV 2021   11:51AM

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has finalised its new bank capital framework, designed to strengthen levels of capital and align Australian standards with the internationally agreed Basel III requirements.

The new regime, which APRA has been consulting on for four years, will help to ensure Australian banks continue to have the financial strength to withstand future adverse economic conditions, ensuring depositors are protected and lending is supported.

Alongside the new framework, which was summarised in an information paper released yesterday, APRA has published updated prudential standards for capital adequacy and credit risk capital.

APRA said its new framework would not force banks to raise more capital but confirmed that it would impose higher capital requirements on mortgage lending deemed to be higher risk.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said an unquestionably strong banking industry is central to the stability of the financial system.

"Capital is the cornerstone of the banking system's safety and stability," Byres said.

"It protects depositors during periods of stress, ensures banks can access funding, facilitates payments and helps banks to keep lending to their customers during good times and bad.

"Although Australia's banking sector is already strongly capitalised by international standards, the new capital framework will help ensure it stays that way."

Byres also noted that the new standards had been designed to ensure Australia is compliant with the internationally agreed Basel III framework, which is due to come into force around the world from 2023.

"The fact that Australian banks already have the capital needed to meet the Basel standards, without the need for lengthy transitional periods and phase-in arrangements that will be needed in many other countries, is evidence of the underlying strength of the Australian banking system," he said.

Within the new framework, APRA has introduced a set of simplified capital requirements that can be applied to small, less complex banks (those with under $20 billion in assets and simple business models).

The Basel framework has been developed primarily for large, internationally active banks and, while widely used around the world, the cost of implementing the full framework for small banks may outweigh the benefits of prudential safety in doing so.

