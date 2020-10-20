NEWS
Insurance
APRA, ASIC release life insurance stats
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 20 OCT 2020   12:05PM

APRA and ASIC have published the latest data on life insurance claims and disputes, demonstrating the difference financial advisers make when it comes to TPD and trauma claims.

ASIC's MoneySmart life insurance claims comparison tool has been updated with the latest data. The tool compares insurers across cover types and distribution channels on four metrics - the percentage of claims accepted, the length of time taken to pay claims, the number of disputes and the policy cancellation rates.

Between advised and non-advised clients, there was only a small disparity in the amount of claims paid for death - 42% paid for advised cover and 40% for non-advised.

However, when it came to total and permanent disability and trauma the difference a financial adviser made was much greater.

Non-advised individuals only had 35% of TPD claims and 44% of trauma claims paid, while advised clients had 49% of TPD claims paid and 57% of trauma claims paid.

The claims paid statistics cover the 12 months to June 2020.

According to the updated data on the MoneySmart site, the industry average for claims accepted on life insurance through a financial adviser is 80.8%. AMP, CommInsure, MLC and Zurich were all above that average (CommInsure had the highest claims acceptance rate at 89%).

Asteron, OnePath, TAL and Westpac were below the industry average.

OnePath had the slowest average claim time among the insurers, with claims through a financial adviser taking an average of 8.6 months. MLC had the shortest average claim time at five months.

When it came to disputes, the industry average is 36.2 disputes per 100,000 lives insured. Westpac had the highest average with 53 disputes per 100,000 lives.

In group insurance, the average dispute per100,000 lives insured was just 19 - but the numbers varied wildly between insurers. Asteron had 94.4 disputes per 100,000 while TAL had just 5.5.

The claims accepted rate among group insurers was 90.8%, with Westpac the lowest at 78.8% and TAL the highest at 94.5%.

The average claim time in months on insurance through super was a bit lower than for retail insurance at five months. AIA had the longest wait time at 6.6 months and TAL the lowest at 4.4.

Read more: TALASICAPRAWestpacAsteronMLCOnePathCommInsureMoneySmartAIAZurich
