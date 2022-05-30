ANZ sued by ASIC

ANZ has acknowledged the civil penalty proceedings launched against it in Federal Court by ASIC for allegedly misleading and overcharging thousands of customers.

The corporate watchdog today alleged that between May 2016 and November 2016 around 165,750 ANZ customers were charged cash advance fees and interest for withdrawing or transferring money from their credit card accounts based on an incorrect account balance, including on the ANZ website, ANZ App and at ATMs.

ASIC further alleged that ANZ has not adequately fixed the problem and that customers continue to be affected.

ANZ said it's considering the matters raised by ASIC in its concise statement and will not be providing further comment given the matter is now before the court.

While the bank has already remediated over $10 million to customers who were affected up until November 2018, ASIC is seeking orders from the court that customers who have been wrongly charged since 2018 also be remediated.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "We are concerned that, over a long period of time, ANZ overstated the available funds and balances on credit card accounts, and nonetheless charged fees and interest to customers who relied on this information when making withdrawals."

Court went on to allege "in some cases single customers were charged thousands of dollars in fees while the average cash advance fees and interest charged per affected account was $47".

"This alleged misconduct is the result of system errors within ANZ and a lack of effort to comprehensively fix these issues. We say that ANZ has been aware of the unlawful charging since at least 2018 and the problem is still occurring today," she said.

ASIC will seek declarations and pecuniary penalties from the court as well as orders that require ANZ to implement a system change so that where a payment is made to a customer's credit card account, it is not included in their funds or balance until that amount is cleared by ANZ and available to use without adverse consequences.

The date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled.