ANZ profits halve, dividend deferred

ANZ has announced a 51% reduction in profits for 1H20 compared to last year as it defers its interim dividend awaiting greater clarity of the impact COVID-19 will have.

The big bank's half-year results show a statutory profit after tax of $1.55 billion, down 51% on the prior corresponding period. ANZ said credit impairment charges of $1.674 billion, including about $1 billion in extra credit reserves, is largely to blame.

Valuations of investments in Asian associates was impaired by $815 million, ANZ said.

Cash profits also took a hit, down 60% on 1H19, coming in at $1.41 billion. Cash earnings per share sit at 50 cents.

The ANZ board has decided to defer the interim dividend until the economic impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.

ANZ chair David Gonski described the decision as prudent, assuring it is not about the bank's financial position and ANZ has not received any concerns from APRA about its capital position. As at March 31, ANZ's CET1 capital ratio is 10.8%.

He added: "This was a very difficult decision and the board considered all options available as we understand the impact this will have on shareholders who rely on dividends."

"This was a reasonable result given the tough trading conditions being experienced before the crisis hit," ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said.

"We maintained our focus on productivity and continued to target balance sheet growth in our preferred segments. Loan losses heading into March were at historically low levels and we are well positioned the manage the higher credit charges taken as a result of COVID-19."

The pandemic has clearly impacted performance, but work done in recent years to simplify ANZ will serve the bank well during this period, Elliott said.

The bank also announced the appointment of its first group executive, data and automation in Emma Gray.

Currently chief data officer, Gray will create new customer insights and drive automation to improve the customer experience. She will also continue to lead the group's strategic use of data.

Gray has previously worked for Woolworths and across the United States, Europe and Australia for Bain & Company.

The appointment is effective May 1, reporting to group executive, digital and Australia transformation Maile Carnegie.