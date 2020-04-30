NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
General
ANZ profits halve, dividend deferred
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   8:47AM

ANZ has announced a 51% reduction in profits for 1H20 compared to last year as it defers its interim dividend awaiting greater clarity of the impact COVID-19 will have.

The big bank's half-year results show a statutory profit after tax of $1.55 billion, down 51% on the prior corresponding period. ANZ said credit impairment charges of $1.674 billion, including about $1 billion in extra credit reserves, is largely to blame.

Valuations of investments in Asian associates was impaired by $815 million, ANZ said.

Cash profits also took a hit, down 60% on 1H19, coming in at $1.41 billion. Cash earnings per share sit at 50 cents.

The ANZ board has decided to defer the interim dividend until the economic impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.

ANZ chair David Gonski described the decision as prudent, assuring it is not about the bank's financial position and ANZ has not received any concerns from APRA about its capital position. As at March 31, ANZ's CET1 capital ratio is 10.8%.

He added: "This was a very difficult decision and the board considered all options available as we understand the impact this will have on shareholders who rely on dividends."

"This was a reasonable result given the tough trading conditions being experienced before the crisis hit," ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said.

"We maintained our focus on productivity and continued to target balance sheet growth in our preferred segments. Loan losses heading into March were at historically low levels and we are well positioned the manage the higher credit charges taken as a result of COVID-19."

The pandemic has clearly impacted performance, but work done in recent years to simplify ANZ will serve the bank well during this period, Elliott said.

The bank also announced the appointment of its first group executive, data and automation in Emma Gray.

Currently chief data officer, Gray will create new customer insights and drive automation to improve the customer experience. She will also continue to lead the group's strategic use of data.

Gray has previously worked for Woolworths and across the United States, Europe and Australia for Bain & Company.

The appointment is effective May 1, reporting to group executive, digital and Australia transformation Maile Carnegie.

Read more: ANZShayne Elliott
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ANZ accused of exploiting staff
Big banks cop a beating
Chief economist update: COVID-infected Aussie stats trickle in
Global hiring freeze for BlackRock
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
Why remediation jobs aren't short-term
Former ANZ adviser banned
Macquarie shares halve in COVID-19 sell-off
Former ANZ Wealth investment chief exits
Suncorp executive exits
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fTyDGTPM