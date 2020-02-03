ANZ completes OnePath sale to IOOF

ANZ completed its sale of OnePath Pensions & Investments to IOOF for a renegotiated price of $850 million.

The final sale price was $850 million, including the $25 million that ANZ received for the sale its aligned dealer groups in 2018.

It was a renegotiated sale price, down $125 million from the original $950 million announced to the ASX in October 2019.

"ANZ estimates proceeds from the transaction will increase its CET1 capital ratio by ~20 basis points," the bank said in a statement to the ASX.

"This business has been reported within ANZ's financial results as part of the discontinued operations since 1H18."

It noted this transaction also completes ANZ's multi-year strategy to simplify its wealth management business, which began in 2016.

"The acquisition of P&I will play a key role in the transformation of IOOF into Australia's leading advice-led wealth management business," IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said.

"In the face of a dynamic and competitive market, scale, economic diversity and business resilience are important contributors to the success of any business transformation."

The OnePath P&I business has funds under administration of $48.2 billion and funds under management of $26.8 billion.

"The annualised pro forma financial performance of the P&I business and the ex-ANZ Aligned Licensees (ANZ Wealth Management), which are both now owned by IOOF, is estimated to be approximately $63 million per annum," IOOF said.