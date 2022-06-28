Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

AMP North caps fees to expand adviser footprint

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 28 JUN 2022   12:06PM

AMP is lowering the maximum administration fees charged for MyNorth Investment and MyNorth Super accounts on its North platform.

According to an AMP statement, the new limits on administration fees as part of an effort to push further into the IFA market.

The new cap, which applies to individual clients, has limited the administration fees charges to MyNorth investment accounts to $2000 per annum, a $400 reduction on the prior limit.

Clients who hold MyNorth Super accounts will be capped at $2400 per annum.

The reduced fee cap, for both new and existing clients, takes effect from July 1.

This "reflects North's commitment to offering clients and advisers highly competitive fees".

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"Fees for MyNorth products offer clients flexibility, as they only pay for the options they choose from the Core, Select and Choice investment menus. They can also take advantage of lower administration fees as their total portfolio balance grows," AMP said.

"In addition, clients can group together with up to six family members and benefit from family fee aggregation and capping, with up to six accounts each."

AMP Australia director of platforms Edwina Maloney added: "These most recent fee cuts demonstrate our commitment to ensuring North is one of the most price competitive wrap platforms on the market."

"The reductions are also part of our ongoing investment in North as we expand our footprint in the IFA market. This includes building and enhancing North's investment menu, which includes an expanding range of managed portfolios and retirement solutions."

She said AMP is also investing in the technology and functionality of its offerings, including the recent launch of the North client app.

"Advisers and clients can expect continual improvements to North as we aim to make it the leading platform proposition in the market," Maloney said.

Read more: NorthMyNorth InvestmentMyNorth SuperAdviserIFAEdwina MaloneyAMP Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP bolsters managed portfolios offering
AMP launches North app
North ESG AUM boasts rapid growth
AMP North bolsters offering
AMP hands down tech mandate
AMP reports $252m loss
Team turnover sees AMP Capital funds downgraded
AMP North further expands menu
AMP adds options to MyNorth
Industry fund appoints chief investment officer

Editor's Choice

Women paid less at every age, rank: Data

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian women in senior executive and chief executive roles at age 55 and over will take home $93,000 less per year than their male counterparts, new data shows.

Former adviser charged over faked books

CHLOE WALKER
A former financial adviser has been charged with seven counts of alleged falsification of company books following an ASIC investigation.

AZ NGA firms merge for growth

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Henderson Matusch Group and Logiro are set to merge to gain scale and better position them for future acquisitions.

State Super welcomes new board director

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
State Super has added to its board, appointing a former Commonwealth Bank and Westpac executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jane Kang

GENERAL MANAGER, INVESTMENTS
PRIME SUPER
A determined spirit has underscored all that Jane Kang has achieved so far, and that spirit is lending itself well to Prime Super, its members and its investments. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.