AMP North caps fees to expand adviser footprint

AMP is lowering the maximum administration fees charged for MyNorth Investment and MyNorth Super accounts on its North platform.

According to an AMP statement, the new limits on administration fees as part of an effort to push further into the IFA market.

The new cap, which applies to individual clients, has limited the administration fees charges to MyNorth investment accounts to $2000 per annum, a $400 reduction on the prior limit.

Clients who hold MyNorth Super accounts will be capped at $2400 per annum.

The reduced fee cap, for both new and existing clients, takes effect from July 1.

This "reflects North's commitment to offering clients and advisers highly competitive fees".

"Fees for MyNorth products offer clients flexibility, as they only pay for the options they choose from the Core, Select and Choice investment menus. They can also take advantage of lower administration fees as their total portfolio balance grows," AMP said.

"In addition, clients can group together with up to six family members and benefit from family fee aggregation and capping, with up to six accounts each."

AMP Australia director of platforms Edwina Maloney added: "These most recent fee cuts demonstrate our commitment to ensuring North is one of the most price competitive wrap platforms on the market."

"The reductions are also part of our ongoing investment in North as we expand our footprint in the IFA market. This includes building and enhancing North's investment menu, which includes an expanding range of managed portfolios and retirement solutions."

She said AMP is also investing in the technology and functionality of its offerings, including the recent launch of the North client app.

"Advisers and clients can expect continual improvements to North as we aim to make it the leading platform proposition in the market," Maloney said.