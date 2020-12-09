AMP launches retirement product

AMP has launched a new retirement product that guarantees the return of capital regardless of market volatility.

Available on its MyNorth platform, MyNorth Guarantees aim to help investors nearing retirement protect their nest egg against sequencing risk.

Notwithstanding the fees, investors who keep investments for a full period of either five or 10 years "will get their initial investment sum back, irrespective of how the market performs", the PDS shows.

The five-year option invests mainly in Australian and international shares (up to 85%) and charges investment fees of 0.60% p.a. and guarantee fees of 1.25% p.a. deducted from the balance.

Investors that opt to "lock in" can keep investment gains at a designated time if asset growth is greater than the protected balance. Lock ins charge an additional 1.95% per year.

At the end of five years, investors receive the value of the investment or the protected balance, whichever is higher.

The 10-year option invests in 100% growth assets and charges investment fees of 0.63% p.a. and guarantee fees of 1.45% p.a. deducted from the balance.

Minimum initial investment amount for both options is $20,000.

AMP Australia director of wrap products Shaune Egan said the product is designed to provide flexibility to safeguard against market downturns, while allowing investors to take advantage of market upside and incrementally lock in positive returns.

"The offers reflect AMP's commitment to helping our clients achieve their retirement goals, as we continue to invest in MyNorth as AMP's flagship wrap investment platform," he said.