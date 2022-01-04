AMP divests infrastructure debt platform

AMP's private markets business, PrivateMarketsCo, has agreed to sell its infrastructure debt platform to Ares for $428 million.

The agreement follows a strategic move from PrivateMarketsCo to focus on managing equity investments in real estate and infrastructure, simplifying its structure.

The transaction is part of AMP's plan to operationally separate its private markets business. The demerger is on track to be completed late in the first half of 2022.

AMP announced the move on December 24, and said the cash proceeds from this sale will strengthen its capital position.

"This transaction provides strong outcomes for both our infrastructure debt clients and our shareholders. Infrastructure debt will further accelerate its growth as part of Ares' global alternative investment platform, benefitting the clients who have supported it through its early stages under our ownership," PrivateMarketsCo chief executive Shawn Johnson said.

"PrivateMarketsCo and AMP will realise significant value from the divestment, as well as retaining our valuable sponsor investments and carried interest in the closed infrastructure debt funds. This will provide a strong revenue stream in coming years as we demerge PrivateMarketsCo and accelerate the momentum in our business."

AMP said the transaction os expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

It is subject to the transfer of key employees and applicable client and fund financier consents.

"Our infrastructure debt team has been closely involved and are supportive of the transaction and are committed to ensuring clients' interests are protected," Johnson added.

"We are working through a swift separation and transition to minimise disruption for clients and our demerger process."

On completion, AMP's entire infrastructure debt investment strategy including $7 billion in invested assets under management on behalf of clients globally and its investment team will transfer to Ares.