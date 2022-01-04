NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

AMP divests infrastructure debt platform

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 4 JAN 2022   9:57AM

AMP's private markets business, PrivateMarketsCo, has agreed to sell its infrastructure debt platform to Ares for $428 million.

The agreement follows a strategic move from PrivateMarketsCo to focus on managing equity investments in real estate and infrastructure, simplifying its structure.

The transaction is part of AMP's plan to operationally separate its private markets business. The demerger is on track to be completed late in the first half of 2022.

AMP announced the move on December 24, and said the cash proceeds from this sale will strengthen its capital position.

"This transaction provides strong outcomes for both our infrastructure debt clients and our shareholders. Infrastructure debt will further accelerate its growth as part of Ares' global alternative investment platform, benefitting the clients who have supported it through its early stages under our ownership," PrivateMarketsCo chief executive Shawn Johnson said.

"PrivateMarketsCo and AMP will realise significant value from the divestment, as well as retaining our valuable sponsor investments and carried interest in the closed infrastructure debt funds. This will provide a strong revenue stream in coming years as we demerge PrivateMarketsCo and accelerate the momentum in our business."

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

AMP said the transaction os expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

It is subject to the transfer of key employees and applicable client and fund financier consents.

"Our infrastructure debt team has been closely involved and are supportive of the transaction and are committed to ensuring clients' interests are protected," Johnson added.

"We are working through a swift separation and transition to minimise disruption for clients and our demerger process."

On completion, AMP's entire infrastructure debt investment strategy including $7 billion in invested assets under management on behalf of clients globally and its investment team will transfer to Ares.

Read more: AMPAresAMP CapitalShawn Johnson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AMP to delist from NZX
De Ferrari returns to Credit Suisse
AMP Capital snaps up malls in $760m deal
AMP North further expands menu
AMP hires from AustralianSuper
AMP advances demerger
AMP flags $325m performance hit
AMP Capital retains management of AWOF
AMP in enforceable undertaking
AMP Capital executive joins asset consultant

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.